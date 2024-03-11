90 Day Fiancé star Analí Vallejos’ father refused to join the tell-all as he expressed his desire for his daughter to “reconsider” her marriage to Clayton Clark.

During part 2 of the season 10 tell-all on Sunday, March 10, Analí, 26 admitted it was very difficult for her to keep the truth about her relationship with Clayton, 30, from her family.

Host Shaun Robinson then explained to the viewers that Analí’s father had declined his invitation to appear at the tell-all, adding that he sent a message saying he hoped she was seriously considering ending the marriage and returning home to Peru.

Analí was visibly upset by the message and cried while struggling to come up with a response.

The drama continued when Clayton’s sister, Brandi, joined the couple onstage to discuss her concerns about the relationship. “The fact that she hid her relationship from her dad and she doesn’t make any posts on social media,” she said about Analí. “I just think it’s odd, like, maybe she has a boyfriend in Peru or something that she doesn’t want Clayton to find out about.”

The Peru native fired back by insisting that it was never part of her original plan to move to the United States. She explained that initially hoped Clayton would move abroad to be with her, though they ultimately decided it was best for her to move to Kentucky so that he could keep his job.

Fans first got to know Clayton and Analí when they made their reality TV debut during season 10. After they connected through a language-learning app, she arrived in Kentucky during a November 2023 episode. However, the homecoming got off to a rough start when she learned that Clayton’s mother, Violet, “lives in a walk-in closet” in his one-bedroom apartment.

After viewers watched the pair struggle to find common ground when it comes to intimacy, Analí shocked fans when she considered not showing up to their wedding. “I think it’s better to leave and not talk to him anymore,” she told her mother during a phone call ahead of the ceremony.

“I’d honestly prefer not to marry him and keep him out of my life,” the reality star added in a confessional.

However, she seemingly got over her concerns and showed up to the ceremony 30 minutes late. The couple went through with the wedding, which was featured during the February 18 episode.