A vision! 90 Day Fiancé alum Abby St. Germain, who now goes by Armi Dubell, is showing off the elegant dress she wore during her nuptials to Louis Dubell in the United Kingdom. The TV personality took to Instagram on April 27 with the throwback photo from the day she got married, also teasing details about the “big wedding” they are planning in 2021.

“This dress is so beautiful. My original dress was white and ankle length. But when I saw this one I knew I wanted to wear it instead [heart eyes emoji],” the 23-year-old shares.

In the series of portraits taken on March 12, she accessorizes her stunning patterned frock with a fur jacket and pointed toe pumps, also holding a bouquet of white roses for the occasion.

“I thought it was more appropriate for an intimate courthouse wedding,” the Haiti native explains about her style choice for the ceremony. “I can always wear a long white dress on our big wedding next year.”

The beautiful bride first crossed paths with her British beau, Louis, on a dating website in November 2018. “He came to Santiago [Dominican Republic] where I was going to university to meet me in December 2018. It was really love at first sight,” she exclusively told In Touch about how they met each other.

Courtesy of Armi Dubell/Instagram

Louis pulled out the stops when he popped the question in March 2019, making sure the special moment was recorded so they could relive it down the line. He got to meet her mother and older brother during his visit [to the Dominican Republic], and she revealed to In Touch exclusively it was “the best birthday gift” she could have imagined.

So, what did her family members think of her hubby-to-be? “They love him (what’s not to love? Look at the man!)” the TLC alum dished.

The season 1 star and her husband started their visa process in April 2019 and within seven months, he was approved. “We couldn’t believe that we actually are going to be living together,” she exclusively told In Touch. “Late December 2019, he came to the [Dominican Republic] to get me since I’m terrified of flying.”

The lovebirds now reside in the United Kingdom and are “living their best life!”