It was all worth it! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Abby St. Germain, now Armi Dubell, details the visa process she completed before tying the knot with her husband, Louis Dubell, in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

The TV personality, 23, says they started filing the paperwork in April 2019 and it took about seven months in total until it got approved. The head over heels couple was overjoyed as this was the incredible news they had been hoping and waiting for.

“We couldn’t believe that we actually are going to be living together,” the Haiti native tells In Touch, revealing it was hard for them to say goodbye during visits while they were in a long-distance relationship. “Late December 2019, he came to the [Dominican Republic] to get me since I’m terrified of flying,” she adds. “And we got married in March 2020.”

Courtesy of Armi Dubell/Instagram

The former TLC personality and her British beau exchanged their vows in the United Kingdom. She looked radiant in a beautiful white dress while he opted for a suave blue suit with a tie on their big day. The season 1 alum says it’s been a dream come true to become his wife, especially after everything they have gone through.

“Now we’re living our best life together, learning more about each other,” the newlywed shares. “Learning more about each other daily (the good and the bad) and he’s a lot more amazing than I initially thought.”

While catching up with In Touch, the star also reflected on the first day she crossed paths with her hubby. “Louis and I met online (of course) on a dating website in November 2018 and he came to Santiago where I was going to university to meet me in December 2018,” Armi said, adding it was truly “love at first sight.”

Courtesy of Armi Dubell/Instagram

He asked for hand in marriage in March 2019 and was able to meet her mother and older brother, which made that special moment even more sentimental for the pair.

“Louis is smart and kind and anyone would be lucky to have him as their partner,” she previously told In Touch. “So we clicked right away and it felt like we’ve known each other our whole life.”