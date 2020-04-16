Happiness suits them! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Abby St. Germain, also known as Armi Dubell, is packing on PDA with her new husband, Louis Dubell, in a heartwarming photo she shared on Thursday, April 16. In the caption, the TV personality admits that she “melts” when seeing his smile, proving their chemistry is through the roof.

“Fave couple,” one fan sweetly replied on her new post via Instagram. “Y’all look lovely together,” another commented about the lovebirds. “God bless you my sis. Proud of you girl,” a third wrote.

Abby and her British beau wed in the United Kingdom on March 12, 2020, one year after the dynamic duo announced their engagement. The Haiti native announced she was relocating to start a life with her man in December 2019.

“I really wanted to keep things private, but I thought since I let you know we were applying for the family of a settled person visa (known as the U.K. fiancé visa) you should know that my visa is APPROVED,” she wrote. “I’m moving to the U.K. to be with the man I love. I’m really excited for this new beginning. God knew how hard it was for us every time we had to say goodbye.”

The former TV personality and Louis fell for each other during his trip to the Dominican Republic in 2018. By New Year’s Day 2019, the pair announced they were in a relationship — and the rest is history.

Courtesy of Armi Dubell/Instagram

After exchanging their vows, Abby and Louis both gushed over each other’s incredible qualities on social media. “His love is truly unconditional. He makes me feel loved every single day,” she shared about her dashing groom. “She ticks every single box and more, she’s what was missing in my life, she completes me,” he added about his beautiful bride.

Fans got to know the reality star when she was with Sean Hiler on the TLC spinoff. They called it quits in March 2018.

On April 8, Sean shared an exclusive statement to In Touch, supporting his ex and her new marriage. “I wish Abby and Lou all the best and a long, prosperous life together,” he said, before revealing his plans to move to the Dominican Republic.

Here’s to many, many more happy years together!