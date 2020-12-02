They’re back! 90 Day Fiancé fans are in for a treat because Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi are returning for season 8. The couple was introduced on season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiiancé: Before the 90 Days, where they documented their first in-person meeting after dating online for several months.

At the time, Rebecca, 49, was working as a private investigator and separated from her third husband. She wasn’t new to international love — her third ex-husband was a man from Morocco. They wed in his native country when she went to visit him for the first time and she brought him over to America on a spousal visa, but Rebecca claimed his personality “changed” once they were in the states so they broke up.

Rebecca met Zied, 27, on Facebook after her split, but she was keeping a secret from her long-distance love: she was still legally married to her ex. She filed for divorce before she departed on her trip to his native country of Tunisia.

The couple spent three weeks together where Rebecca was introduced to Zied’s friends and family. They hit a few rough patches due to their cultural differences. Rebecca was heavily tattooed, and she had to dress modestly to hide her ink from his family members who would not approve of them. But their cultural differences would eventually lead to several fights.

During a date night out at a hookah bar, Rebecca went against Zied’s wishes and wore a v-neck sleeveless top for their outing. While sitting with the other patrons, Zied noticed the men were staring at Rebecca — and he almost came to blows with one of them when he confronted him. Zied blamed Rebecca’s revealing clothing for his altercation, but she admitted his jealousy was a red flag.

Despite all their issues, the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Sahara desert afterward. Rebecca had still been keeping her divorce status a secret and finally came clean to Zied, who was upset because in his culture, it is forbidden to be in a relationship with someone who is still married. After Rebecca explained she had already filed and was just waiting for the divorce to be finalized, Zied eventually accepted the news.

Zied popped the question to Rebecca during a romantic sunset picnic in the Sahara. As soon as Rebecca returned to the states, and after her divorce was finalized, she filed for Zied’s K-1 visa which was approved in early 2020. He was able to book a flight to the United States before governments across the world imposed travel bans amid the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Now, fans will get to watch Rebecca and Zied’s journey down the aisle on season 8. If you’re wondering if Rebecca and Zied ended up tying the knot within the K-1 visa’s 90-day timeframe, click here for spoilers.