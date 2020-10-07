90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day fans can rejoice because season 3 star Zied Hakimi confirmed we haven’t seen the last of him and Rebecca Parrott. The TLC star revealed they will be returning to the small screen in the near future.

“Will you and Rebecca ever be on TV again?” one Instagram user asked the Tunisia native in the comments of his latest selfie, to which he replied, “soon!”

In September, Rebecca teased that she and her beau would be back on 90 Day Fiancé, but did not share if they would be on the main show or one of the spinoffs. At the time, she also shut down rumors some of the on-air moments are manufactured for ratings, telling her followers they “never allowed scripted stuff in [their] story” while responding to another fan on social media.

Viewers are already counting down the days until they return, especially after the couple officially became husband and wife earlier this year.

Rebecca and Zied got married in Lumpkin County, Georgia, on April 19, a representative from the Probate Court in Cherokee County previously confirmed to In Touch. They made it official after obtaining their marriage license on April 14.

Courtesy Rebecca Parrott/Instagram

She was last wed to a man from Morocco, but finalized her third divorce in July 2019, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The lovebirds previously revealed his visa was approved on a March episode of the spinoff What Now? Rebecca and Zied were thrilled because it allowed him to relocate from Tunisia to America, under the condition they wed within 90 days.

In August, she gushed over her man and celebrated how far they have come after taking a leap of faith together.

“I love you so much,” Rebecca wrote. “Thank you for making every day of my life since April 24, 2018, happy and so full of hope for the future. I’m so thankful I found you. You are the extraordinary, crazy kind of love that only happens once in a lifetime. I’ll spend the rest of my life making you happy. Wallah.”

We can’t wait to see them on TV again!