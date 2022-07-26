Finding their forever home. 90 Day Fiancé fans watched Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina as they tried to find their home base after living with his parents in Dinwiddie, Virginia. After their apartment lease in Richmond, Virginia, ended, the couple planned to move to Florida. However, Julia revealed the couple ultimately changed their plans and now live somewhere else. Keep scrolling to find out where Brandon and Julia relocated to.

Where Do Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina Live?

After announcing their plans to move to Florida on the TLC show, Julia, 28, took to Instagram on July 8 to reveal that the couple decided not to move to the Sunshine State.

“Did we move to Florida? No. Our plans changed overnight,” the reality star wrote alongside a photo of the couple on a beach in Jamaica. “Yes, our lease is over, yes, Brandon quit his job, yes, we packed up.”

The caption concluded with Julia encouraging her social media followers to guess where they now live. “Where do you think we moved? And what influenced our plans?” she wrote.

Days later, Julia revealed that she and Brandon, 28, are now calling Virginia Beach, Virginia their home.

“We moved to Virginia beach.🌞 Now we have applied to the bank to buy a house 🏡, we are waiting for a response,” she wrote via Instagram on July 13.

On the Monday, July 25, episode of 90 Day Diaries, Brandon and Julia revealed they had a change of plans for their move to Florida. He explained that after he quit his job, his boss called him in a few weeks later and offered him a promotion to oversee a larger team in the pest control field.

In order to accept the position, Brandon and Julia decided to move to Virgina Beach so that they could remain close to his work. The Virgina native said the promotion was too good of an opportunity to turn down, while Julia agreed to put their plans to move to Florida on hold.

Courtesy of Julia Trubkina/Instagram

Where Did Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina Previously Live?

Viewers were first introduced to Brandon and Julia during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Early on in their relationship, the couple lived with Bradon’s parents – Betty Gibbs and Ron Gibbs – on their family farm in Dinwiddie, Virginia with the intention of saving money before their wedding.

The Russia native struggled living with Betty and Ron due to their strict rules. Brandon’s parents asked that the couple not sleep in the same bed until marriage, while they also wanted Julia to help out with the farm chores that included cleaning and feeding their animals.

When they stopped filming the flagship show, Brandon and Julia moved off of the family farm and into a rental in nearby Richmond.

“When we moved in the apartment, things got much better for our relationship,” Brandon said during a June 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries. “But the city has not been my favorite place to live.”

Is Julia Trubkina’s Green Card Expiring?

Julia worried fans when she shared an update about her green card and immigration status via Instagram on July 20.

“Lately everything is not so with us. Plans are collapsing, friends are failing, phones are breaking, health is deteriorating, most likely I will have to go to the hospital for a few days, we need to deal with documents again until December, my green card expires,” she wrote. “Usually we are always positive and try not to show it, but to be honest we are squeezed like a lemon. Thank you all for your support and your laughter from our videos.”

After Julia made the alarming announcement, Emily Davis, of Ross and Pines, shared some insight about what the TV personality could have meant about her green card expiring. “An immigrant who enters the U.S. on a k-1 fiancé and then applies to adjust their status (obtain a green card) will be issued a 2 year conditional resident green card,” she exclusively told In Touch. “[Ninety] days before the two year expiration of that card, the immigrant must file an i-751 to ‘remove the conditions’ on the residency and then the immigrant is granted lawful permanent residency (10 year green card). She probably needs to file the I-751 in December.”