New beginnings. 90 Day Fiancé stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina revealed whether or not they moved to Florida. Keep reading to find out if they made it to the Sunshine State after all.

Did Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina Move to Florida?

After announcing their plans to relocate to Florida, Julia took to Instagram on July 8 to reveal that they have not yet moved.

“Did we move to Florida? No. Our plans changed overnight,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple on a beach in Jamaica. “Yes, our lease is over, yes, Brandon quit his job, yes, we packed up.”

The caption concluded with Julia asking her followers to guess where they now live. “Where do you think we moved? And what influenced our plans?” she wrote.

Where Did Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina Previously Live?

Fans were first introduced to Brandon and Julia during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé.

During their time on the show, the couple lived with Bradon’s parents – Betty Gibbs and Ron Gibbs – on their family farm in Virginia in order to save money before their wedding.

Courtesy of Julia Trubkina/Instagram

Julia struggled with Betty and Ron’s strict rules, which prevented the couple from sleeping in the same bed until marriage. They also asked that the Russia native help out with the farm chores like cleaning and feeding their animals.

Following their time on the show, the reality stars moved into their own apartment off of his family’s farm.

“When we moved in the apartment, things got much better for our relationship,” Brandon said during a June 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries. “But the city has not been my favorite place to live.”

Why Did Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina Plan to Move to Florida?

Viewers watched the international couple plan for a new life together in Florida, though they hit a roadblock when they put off telling Brandon’s parents.

“We need to tell your parents we’re moving to Florida,” Julia told Brandon as they drove to the Sunshine State to check out their possible new home. “And your mother [will] probably hate us.”

“She’s not going to help us pack up and move to a different state,” he responded. “She’s going to be pissed.”