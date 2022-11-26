90 Day Fiance’s Veronica Owns a Beautiful Home! See Photos of the House She and Tim Once Shared

An inside look. 90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez is known for bringing fans into her home on Pillow Talk and the TLC alum is living large! Originally from Miami, Florida, the Cuban beauty resides in North Carolina with her teenage daughter, Chloe.

“Tim and I lived in a 900 square-foot house for four years before we bought this house,” the reality TV personality explained in an October 2022 response to a fan. “Property is a lot more affordable in Charlotte and I bought [it] years ago when the market was down.”

Veronica was first introduced to TLC fans by her relationship with ex-fiance Tim Malcolm during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. At the time, the custom gun businessman was in a relationship with then-girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona and like most of their relationships after, the Colombian native was unsure about the close connection between the exes.

“Veronica and I were together [for] eight years and just never, you know, tied the knot. We were starting to take different paths in life, and we just changed,” Tim revealed in his confessional about his breakup with the mom of one, which was four years before his stint on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2019 — meaning they split sometime in 2015.

Their split turned nasty as the pair soon fought over cars, the house and even furniture. “But we finally got to a good place and now, she’s my best friend,” he continued. “We’re just two close friends that used to be engaged and we’ve raised Chloe together.”

Veronica reignited her dating life on the spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life and after meeting new love interest Justin Foster on a dating app, he asked her to create boundaries with Tim on their second date.

“Every relationship you’ve been in since you and I split up, the main common point of contention has been one common denominator,” Tim told Veronica over coffee during a September 2022 episode of the spinoff. “And the same for me. Nobody’s cool with it. It’s not that we can’t be friends, but we’re gonna have to, like, distance ourselves.”

