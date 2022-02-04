Sending her haters a message. 90 Day Fiancé alum Varya Malina personally addressed “my dear trolls” who were leaving “nasty comments” after Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to 18 years in prison for kidnapping and domestic assault charges.

Posting a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, February 4, Malina, 33, thanked her haters for “bringing extra money in my pocket.”

In addition to thanking her trolls, the Russian native praised her fans for reaching out during this difficult time. “Thank you for checking on me,” she wrote in the caption of a video of her doing a cartwheel on the beach. “I really appreciate your support, my Instagram fam.”

“Right now, I’m very short in my messages and I don’t answer any calls—only from the family members,” she admitted about her state of being following Paschel’s sentence. “Please don’t misunderstand my current actions. I don’t ignore or underestimate you for goodness’ sake. It just takes so much energy and time to respond to the same questions over and over again. I feel emotionally exhausted.”

“I want to focus on my own mental health and on numerous people who are affected by the same situation,” she added. “My counselor takes a very good care of me. No worries.”

“The Varya you know keeps more love in her heart than hate and I try to catch up with her on that,” she assured her fans.

In addition to her caption, she wrote over the video, “Strong women never give up. We might need a coffee. We might need a good cry. We might need a day in bed. But we always come back stronger.”

Malina previously spoke out about Paschel’s sentencing while sharing a birthday message to his late son Kazhem, who died at the age of 13 months in March 2018.

“Sweet baby boy Kazhem would have celebrated his 5th birthday today🎂Thank you @jersey_kristina for this wonderful cake, he and his dad would absolutely love it. Unfortunately neither of them got to taste it,” Malina captioned an Instagram Reel featuring a video of her sitting in front of a birthday cake, turning out the flame on a No. 5 candle with her fingers.

Prior to his sentencing, Paschel was found guilty in October 2021 of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls for a domestic dispute incident involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, back in June 2019.