90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm reacted to the major backlash he’s received from fans for his “pink” pants on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all.

“Y’all don’t know this logistical s—t about TV, that y’all don’t really get to hear or see. It’s not as simple as like, why would he wear that?” the North Carolina native, 42, told fans via an Instagram Live session while watching the tell-all on Monday, November 28.

The comments follow Tim’s appearance on part one of 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all, where he sat alongside his best friend and ex-fiancée Veronica Rodriguez. At the reunion, Tim got a reaction from fans with his outfit choice as he opted for a grey blazer with a black trim and rose-colored frayed pants.

“Between last year’s knee high boots and this season’s pink pants, Tim, it’s time,” one fan tweeted their opinion. Another wrote, “I love Tim’s shady self but those pants are a crime.”

Veronica’s ex-boyfriend Justin Foster also threw slight shade Tim’s way during his video appearance on the reunion special.

“I love those pants man,” the dad of two commented to host Shaun Robinson. “You almost look as pretty as Veronica.”

During the Instagram Live, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum also touched on the previous comments he received from viewers following the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 tell-all in April, where he provided commentary alongside fellow TLC alum, Kenneth Niedermeier.

“The outfit with Kenny, those pants looked like purple spandex on TV, just like these pants look like they’re pink,” he went on. “But they’re actually red. Those other pants were actually jeans.” The custom gun businessmen went on to describe that the network has to “approve” clothing to ensure it “could go with the set” and despite his clothing not fitting as he liked, no other options were available.

Tim ended his message by telling fans to “keep in mind” that the camera can “significantly change” the way an outfit can look, and added, “I agree those pants looked absolutely atrocious.”

The same night, the 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk alum also took to Twitter to address a troll who questioned his sexuality.

“The entire world already thinks it,” the TLC personality replied, reacting to rumors he’s gay. “My parents and friends wouldn’t give two shots [sic] but people can’t fathom the idea that not everyone is the same … it’s ignorance at its finest.”

The buzz surrounding the 90 Day: The Single Life star’s sexual preference has followed him since his debut in the franchise during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with then-girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona. The lack of intimacy between Tim and the Colombian native was a major storyline and the reality TV star directly addressed the rumors that October when speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

“My biggest goal was just building a foundation that I thought would be able to last because I don’t want to be divorced. I’ve waited this long to get married. I’ve never been married,” he told the publication. “I think that’s just strange that society just thinks if a man says no then he’s gay. If a woman says no, it’s fine. But it’s like the double standard that society has. I kind of laugh about it. I do have some feminine traits. The gay thing was kind of out of left field for me.”