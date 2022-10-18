90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm may have moved on from his infamous exes, Veronica Rodriguez and Jeniffer Tarazona, but who is his girlfriend, Linda Ramirez? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tim’s current relationship.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim’s Girlfriend Linda Ramirez?

Tim first introduced his new partner during a March 2021 episode of 90 Day: Bares All.

“Linda is very special to me, she’s from Colombia,” he explained. “She’s been in the United States for about a year and a half. She’s been learning English.”

While his new flame is seventeen years his junior, the North Carolina native said they share a similar sense of humor and added, “She sweet and she’s low maintenance … which, you know, is really not what I’m not used to.”

On Instagram, Tim will often share his adventures with Linda that include thrill-seeking experiences like high-speed boat rides to chill nights in playing virtual reality.

How Does Linda Feel About Tim and Veronica’s Close Relationship?

In the past, Linda expressed that she had no issues with the Pillow Talk alum’s friendship.

“I think they are really good friends and I’m happy that they are, that kind of relationship,” the brunette beauty told host Shaun Robinson. “Because that’s not easy to find, you know?”

Courtesy of Tim Malcolm/Instagram

However, Tim said otherwise during season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

“With my current relationship, she’s very uncomfortable with the idea that I’m very close friends with my ex-fiancée,” he told producers during the September 26 episode of the spinoff. “There’s always that doubt, that you know, they’re scared you’re gonna fall back in love or cheat on them. I get it.”

Veronica’s love interest, Justin Foster, also shared his hesitations about how close she is with her ex. Justin even asked Veronica to create boundaries with Tim on their second date.

“Every relationship you’ve been in since you and I split up, the main common point of contention has been one common denominator,” Tim told Veronica over coffee in another scene. “And the same for me. Nobody’s cool with it. It’s not that we can’t be friends, but we’re gonna have to, like, distance ourselves.”

Tim privately explained to producers that “any time or attention” that he gives Veronica, “in his girlfriend’s eyes, that’s time or attention that I could be giving her.”