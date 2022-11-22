A chill attitude! 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone is documenting her post-baby weight loss transformation journey following the birth of her daughter, Aleesi Ramone.

“I didn’t worry about my body or weight,” the Brazil native, 26, shared via her Instagram Stories, attaching three photos that were taken days apart, showcasing her post-partum progress. “And until today, I don’t. Eating healthy will come back little by little.”

While the new mom explained she followed no diet throughout her pregnancy and ate “everything and a lot,” Thaís added, “I started with about 134 pounds or less and at the end weighed about 178.”

The 90 Day Fiancé star and her husband, Patrick Mendes, welcomed their first child on November 16 after 23 hours of labor. “We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi!” the TLC couple told Us Weekly following the exciting news. “As first-time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way.”

Just one day prior, Thaís revealed her daughter’s name for the first time while giving fans a peek into Aleesi’s pink and white elephant-themed nursery.

The brunette beauty and former bodybuilder made their debut in April 2022 of the hit TLC series after first meeting on a dating app while Patrick was on vacation reconnecting with his father in Brazil. The reality TV couple made franchise history alongside costars, Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, when both season 9 couples announced they were expecting at the August 2022 tell-all.

Prior to her giving birth to her daughter, Thaís was a former model and following her time on the long-running series, went on to found her own bikini brand. Apart from being the CEO of her business, the TLC personality is known to model her own designs.

“2 years ago I had this dream,” she captioned a gorgeous video shoot featuring a white 2-piece swimsuit. “But I knew it was going to be very difficult to start from scratch. Thanks to the incredible opportunity that 90 Day Fiancé gave me. I made it happen the way I wanted and all prepared by myself.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone’s weight loss transformation.