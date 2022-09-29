Working man! 90 Day Fiancé star Sumit Singh makes a living outside of his appearances on reality TV. Keep reading to find out his net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is Sumit Singh’s Net Worth?

According to multiple outlets, Sumit’s net worth is estimated between $150,000- $250,000.

While his exact net worth has not been revealed, Sumit has made it clear that he works in order to provide for himself and his wife, Jenny Slatten.

During season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit shared his plans to return to the workforce six days a week so that the couple could “dream bigger.” However, Jenny wasn’t a fan of the idea and she admitted would rather him spend more time at home.

“Six days a week is too much,” Jenny, who moved to India to live with Sumit, argued with him during a September 2022 episode. “I have money too coming in. Now, I get my retirement and my social security … I’m not gonna depend only on you.”

What Is Sumit Singh’s Job?

In August 2022, Jenny was asked by a fan via Facebook what she and her husband do for a living. “We have an online business and Sumit is a cook,” she explained.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sumit worked at his friend’s café as a chef. The TV personality has expressed his passion for cooking via social media by regularly sharing photos of the food he’s cooked.

While Jenny has her own source of income, Sumit likely brings in more money out of the couple. The mother of three previously revealed in a July 2022 interview with TVSeasonSpoilers that her visa doesn’t allow her to work while she lives in India.

However, Jenny now might be able to work after she married Sumit in November 2021 because of her status change as a spouse of an India citizen.

How Else Does Sumit Singh Make Money?

In addition to bringing in money as a cook, Sumit and Jenny also likely take home cash from their appearances on 90 Day Fiancé.

Although his salary from the TLC show hasn’t been confirmed, RadarOnline reports that the network pays their American cast members between $500 and $1,500 per episode.

Another source of income for Sumit comes from videos he makes for fans on Cameo. According to his page, the reality star charges $70 for personalized videos, $250 for business videos, $180 for a live video call and $5 for a simple message.

Sumit Singh Was Previously in Debt

In an October 2020 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, viewers watched Sumit prepare for a court appearance as he divorced his first wife. His ex pressed unspecified charges against him, while Sumit also had to deal with sorting out spousal support.

After expressing his concerns that his ex was trying to take money from him, it was revealed that Sumit’s parents – Anil and Sahna Singh – were helping him pay $20,000 to have the divorce finalized.