Some self-reflection. 90 Day Fiancé star Steven Frend revealed the book he’s been reading lately and it seems he’s leaning into self-help amid his split from wife Olga Koshimbetova after only one year of marriage.

“People have told me this is the deepest chapter, let’s go! [sparkle emoji],” Steven, 22, captioned a photo he snapped of his page in Jay Shetty‘s Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day. It seems Steven had reached chapter 10, titled “Relationships.”

Courtesy of @frendsteven/Instagram

The Maryland native seemed excited to learn more about relationships amid his breakup from Olga, 23. Steven announced his separation from the mother of his son, Alex, in a statement in October after the former couple sparked split rumors online.

“People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly. There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being coparents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is too priority,” Steven wrote via Instagram at the time. “(P.S. Don’t assume you know the full story from this one little post).” Two days later, Olga confirmed their breakup via a comment on Instagram.

But it seems the estranged couple are still committed to raising their 2-year-old son. Steven and Olga still live together, and they spent time with Alex together as a family just four days after confirming their relationship status.

He also provided support for Olga on November 2, when he rushed her to the hospital so she could seek care after she was experiencing “pain” on the left side of her back. Steven waited outside of the emergency room for his estranged wife with their son while she was briefly admitted and treated for what she later revealed was a urinary tract infection and a possible kidney stone.

The Russia native and Steven documented their long-distance love story on season 6 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. They welcomed their son in April 2018 and quickly got engaged. Olga’s K-1 visa was approved the following year and she relocated to the United States with Alex. Steven and Olga tied the knot in a courthouse wedding ceremony in August 2019.