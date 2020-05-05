Home is where the heart is! Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova revealed how life has been going in America on the latest episode of the limited series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which aired on Monday, May 4.

The couple and their 2-year-old son, Alex (a.k.a. Richie), have been living at his grandmother’s house in Bowie, Maryland, but they wont be staying there too long, as Steven and Olga discussed their plans to move to the west coast so they can be closer to her family.

To help make ends meet, the father of one decided to accept a new position. “During this pandemic going on, I’ve currently taken up a temporary job as a delivery driver [for Domino’s Pizza] simply because that’s the only thing in demand right now,” he said, admitting it caused some concern for his wife amid the current health crisis.

Courtesy of Olga Koshimbetova/Instagram

“Olga doesn’t really like me going to this job because during the coronavirus, it makes me nervous with Alex,” the reality star shared. In order to take extra precautions, he made it a habit to change out of his work clothing before getting comfortable at home.

On the latest episode, Steven also confessed he’s “always” on the job, which has at least come with some financial perks. “People have been tipping excessively good because they think it’s a little crazy that I’m out here,” he said.

While sharing an update with fans, Olga made sure to praise her hubby for his incredible work ethic and caring heart. “I love him a lot,” she gushed. “And actually, he changed a lot since I came here. I see a big difference and I’m really proud of him.”

Instagram

Steven and Olga took their relationship to the next level in August 2019, getting married in the United States following her highly anticipated K-1 visa approval. The lovebirds exchanged their vows at a courthouse for the special occasion.

Fans watched the couple’s exciting road to parenthood on Season 6 of the TLC series. The Russia native and Steven fell in love after meeting on the beach in 2017 during her summer vacation in the United States. Olga found out she was expecting after only a month and a half of dating, and since then, they have only grown stronger as a couple.

90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.