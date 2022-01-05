90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto feels “so much better” after being hospitalized amid her fart jars business, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“It was just a nasty two days that I felt AWFUL, but thankfully, it was not a heart attack. Just a very, very severe case of gas that made me feel like I was dying and having a heart attack,” the TLC personality, 31, shares.

Stephanie was experiencing chest pains she feared were symptoms of a myocardial infarction, per a report from Jam Press. After undergoing some tests, she was informed her discomfort was the result of her eating a substantial amount of beans and eggs.

“I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup,” the 90 Day: Single Life star told the outlet. “I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart.”

Stephanie revealed her doctor advised her to change her diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which led her to change the way she is handling her fart-jar selling venture. The entrepreneur tells In Touch that she has now decided to launch a new business plan.

“It actually comes at a good time because the fart business was both physically and mentally exhausting, and I’m refocusing my efforts on my fart jar NFT project as well as a ‘build-a-brand’ business course for girls!” Stephanie says. “There’s a lot still for me to do in this world and I’m glad I’m not stopping anytime soon! Very grateful!”

Stephanie’s NFT (non-fungible token) project will allow buyers to rack up tokens, for which they can redeem one fart jar courtesy of the Before the 90 Days alum, a pair of used panties, a queef jar or some of her used lingerie.

“By purchasing an NFT fart jar, you are purchasing a unique digital asset,” her website noted. “This is yours to own, redeem or sell on the secondary market.”

The Connecticut resident has been thinking creatively while building her reality TV brand, launching a subscription site called Unfiltrd in addition to her own YouTube channel and fart-selling gig.

Stephanie previously told In Touch exclusively that she has made “over $90,000” by selling her farts in a jar. “So, I have my platform, Unfiltrd, and I know a lot of the creators on there are now starting to think of different ways to make money other than just selling their photos or videos,” she shared in December 2021. “They’re looking into, you know, maybe selling their bath water or selling their spit in a jar. But nobody else is doing farts. I’m the only one. I’ve got the monopoly on farts.”