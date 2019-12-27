From friends to frenemies. 90 Day Fiancé star Evelin Villegas recently spoke out about her heated feud with Laura Jallali during a candid Instagram Live, finally shedding light on the drama going on between them behind closed doors. After seeing the tell-all interview, Laura decided to take aim at Evelin by claiming that she’s already married to Corey Rathgeber and has been cheating on him — leading to even more turmoil. Now, Evelin is taking a stand in a lengthy new statement that she posted on Instagram Stories, calling out Laura for taking it too far. Scroll through the gallery for more details.