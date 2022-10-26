From Cute to NSFW! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Celebrating Halloween This Year: Costume Photos

90 Day Fiancé stars are here for the spooky season! From sexy cats to cartoon characters, TLC stars are famous for getting in the spirit for Halloween.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After parents Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast have always celebrated the season with their daughter Eleanor and now will have another costume to consider with the addition of their son, Winston Leo, whom the pair welcomed on October 7.

“It’s Halloween time of the year, we have to carve the pumpkins!” Andrei shared via Instagram on October 12, alongside an adorable pic of their toddler having her pick at the store. “What’s everyone dressing up for Halloween?”

Andrei and Elizabeth love a good family costume and in the past have taken on the Flintstones and done their creative rendition of Dracula’s vampire family.

Also known for their planned costumes, Deavan Clegg and fiancé Topher Park are all about the details. The Utah native is known for her FX makeup skills and previously transformed her and her daughter, Drascilla, into some scary looks. “October is my favorite time of year!” the mom of two wrote on October 10. “We always have such a good time together. Love my babies.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda took the sexy route and debuted a purple pirate outfit while sharing the traditions she observes when celebrating the holiday with her family in Panama City, Panama.

“I’m celebrating Halloween this year -and like every other year, because of my babes and nephews!” the season 5 alum wrote on October 18. “We don’t go out to look for candies. I make a delicious dinner, we hide gifts and/or play games so they get the prizes. There are also candies and chocolates and a family movie at the end!”

Also taking the NSFW route, 90 Day: The Single Life star Tania Maduro debuted a skin-tight catsuit. The reality TV personality smiled through her black mask as she carried a long whip. Tania is celebrating the holiday in the United States after documenting her return to dating on season 3 of the spinoff.

Keep scrolling to see how 90 Day Fiancé stars are celebrating Halloween 2022!