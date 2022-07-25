From ‘90 Day Fiance’ to Fierce Competitor! Paola Mayfield’s Braless Looks Are Daring: See Photos

Fierce in and out of the ring. 90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield’s (née Vesga Salcedo) provocative fashion caused major strife in her marriage to Russ Mayfield but the reality TV star has made it clear she has no problem rocking a daring, braless look.

The Colombia native made her debut with the engineer to the franchise in 2014 and from her initial arrival to Oklahoma, her revealing style caused Russ’s conservative parents to raise their eyebrows.

“My parents are very quiet and soft-spoken. Pao is a little more … flashy,” Russ said during a January 2014 episode as he instructed his foreign fiancée to cover up her small pajamas at the breakfast table. “Pao is nothing like a traditional Oklahoma girl.”

Since her time on the long-running series, the TLC personality has turned to a career in wrestling. The brunette beauty detailed that the idea “came” to her when she “identified” with a documentary she watched with her family when visiting her native country.

“I feel like I want to be able to, when I get old, I want to be able to say, ‘Man I tried so many things, some things I liked [and] some things I didn’t like,’” the Florida resident explained on her YouTube channel in June 2021. “I want to have those memories.”

“You never know what you’re good at until you actually try,” she continued. “Growing up in Colombia, those things are not that common … You got to take the opportunity at that moment. If it wasn’t before, it was because it was not the right time to do it and I feel that this is my time.”

The mom of one, who boasts more than a million followers on social media, often shares her many health tips and admits her fitness schedule will depend on how she feels.

“Training sometimes seven days a week and sometimes three times a week. I like to listen to my body,” she captioned a February 2020 Instagram post attaching a montage of motivational before and after videos. “I don’t train to look good. I train to feel good, to have the energy for my son and my daily life.”

Keep scrolling to see Paola’s most fierce and fabulous braless moments.