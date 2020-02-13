She doesn’t pay the haters any mind. Paola Mayfield from 90 Day Fiancé shared a mirror selfie and wrote, “Be happy with what you have while you work for what you want 👊🏼. Loving every little change in my body,” and of course, someone had something negative to say to her about it. (What else is new?)

“I get that you are proud of your bod, and you should be. But posting pictures of yourself every day is making you look starved for attention!” a troll responded on the February 12 post. “[You’re] so beautiful, but [you’re] making yourself look trashy by constantly showing half-naked selfies EVERY DAY! [You’re] beautiful, a mom and a wife … there is no reason for you to expose yourself on the internet to prove to us, you work out. Have [more] self-respect!”

Paola, 32, was not having it. “Do you [see] those muscles?” she wrote back. “Do you know that I am a personal trainer? What you see is what I sell, a body who lives a healthy lifestyle, who loves working out, who love motivating people to make healthy choices. You can’t sell if the store isn’t open 😉.” Nice!

Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

Most of the fans responding to Pao’s reply agreed with her. “You aren’t paying her bills,” one person wrote. “This isn’t your account. She’s adult so she can post anything she wants.” Another fan commented, “Just unfollow her if that’s your opinion. D–n, keep your negativity to yourself and keep scrolling. Not hard.”

Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram

The reality TV star clapped back at a different hater in December when she shared a sexy bikini pic, so clearly, she’s pretty used to this. “She has no f–king respect for her husband,” one Instagram user wrote on the photo, to which Paola replied, “Who [do] you think took the picture?”

That was especially notable because fans watched the couple deal with how the model’s job affected their relationship on the TLC series. Pao’s spouse, Russ Mayfield, worried about his wife getting too sexy during her photoshoots, but he has since come around and is now seemingly supportive of what she does.

In the end, it’s really no one else’s business what Paola chooses to share on Instagram, now is it?