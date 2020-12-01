Courtesy Paola Mayfield/Instagram

Age is nothing but a number! 90 Day Fiancé alum Paola Mayfield had the ultimate clapback to claims she is too “old” to be dressing sexy.

The shady comment came after the season 1 personality, 33, took to Instagram to show off her photo shoot-ready look following yet another dramatic hair makeover. “Girl [you] old. [You] can dress sexy, but with respect for [your] son,” one person replied to her new post on Monday, November 30, showing her clad in a black long sleeve crop top, low-rise ripped jeans and lace-up stilettos.

Paola refused to let the naysayer get the last word and blasted them in return. “Lol, the only thing old here is the condom you have been keeping in your wallet for so long [because] you haven’t been able to use it,” she boldly responded.

Courtesy Paola Mayfield/Instagram

While the social media user doubled down on their viewpoint, others rallied in her defense. “A.) She’s not old at all B.) There’s nothing disrespectful to her son about this outfit,” one social media user commented. “It’s shameful how people are so quick to judge. Too many haters in this world,” another argued on Paola’s behalf. “It seems no one wants to see you succeed. @paola_mayfield stay true to yourself, no one can or can’t tell you how to live your life.”

Paola often dealt with criticism over her style and modeling career during her stint on the TLC series, and it’s clear she’s not letting the opposition prevent her from embracing her own fashion sense.

The former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star recently confirmed she will be returning to the small screen after unveiling her blonde bombshell makeover in November, which she has since ditched for a bubble-gum pink color. “Soon you will see me again [on TV], but eventually I will be doing something outside of the franchise!” the certified personal trainer dished about her upcoming plans.

Courtesy Paola Mayfield/Instagram

Paola and her husband, Russ Mayfield, 33, became fan-favorites after sharing their love story with the world on the TLC series. The Florida-based couple celebrated their 7-year wedding anniversary in October with a sweet family photo including their 23-month-old son, Axel Mayfield, during their outing to Key West. “The relaxing calm before the storm and I’m looking forward to our next adventure,” the proud dad gushed about their relationship.

They’re still going strong and fans love to see it!