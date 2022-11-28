Working man. 90 Day Fiancé’s Usman “SojaBoy” Umar isn’t just a reality TV star, but also makes money as a rapper. Keep scrolling to learn about his multiple jobs, what he does for a living and more.

What Is Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s Job?

Before SojaBoy made his reality TV debut on TLC in 2020, his main job was a musician. At the time, had already released several songs and had garnered 23,000 followers on social media. As of November 2022, he currently has 276,000 followers on Instagram.

He released his song “I Love You” in 2019, which was written for his ex-wife Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Robinson (née Hamme). The following year, he released songs “Fire” and “Woman.” In 2021, SojaBoy dropped songs including “Kece,” “Zara,” “Your Body” and “Connect.” SojaBoy is still releasing new music in 2022 with songs such as “Call You” and “Nishadi.”

What Else Does Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar Do For a Living?

SojaBoy supplements his income by appearing on reality TV. He first appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with his now ex-wife, Baby Girl Lisa. Their love wasn’t meant to be, with SojaBoy exclusively telling In Touch in December 2020 that he had served Lisa, who is 21 years his senior, with divorce papers. SojaBoy confirmed the divorce was finalized in December 2021.

He returned to season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with his new love interest, Kimberly Menzies. After the pair officially became boyfriend and girlfriend, they went on to appear on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Fans have watched the pair deal with many roadblocks in their relationship, including SojaBoy’s interest in having several wives and his mother’s disapproval of Kim.

However, they ended up engaged by the season finale after securing SojaBoy’s mother’s blessing. It seems like the couple are still together and still engaged in a long-distance relationship after filming.

In October 2022, Kim wished SojaBoy a happy birthday by posting via Instagram in his honor. “Happy Birthday Usman! I never thought life would lead me to you. Thank you for always being there and loving me for me. You have been there and supported me through my darkest times and happiest times,” she wrote. “I hope I have made you as happy as you have made me. No one may understand what we have but WE KNOW. I will love you for the rest of my life.”

While SojaBoy’s exact salary for appearing on the show hasn’t been confirmed, cast members typically make between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.