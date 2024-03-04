90 Day Fiancé stars Citra Herani and Sam Wilson revealed they are expanding their family when they announced she’s pregnant with baby No. 1.

Sam, 30, said that he’s a “horny freak” while sharing that he and Citra, 26, are expecting during part one of the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 tell all on Sunday, March 3.

The couple made their reality TV debut in December 2023. They first connected on a dating app, though Sam admitted he didn’t become “attached right away” when they first started talking. “It was just really easy to talk to her, with some flirting in there,” he recalled, adding that they got engaged when he took a trip to her native Indonesia.

Despite developing a strong connection, the pair faced several obstacles leading up to their marriage. Not only did Sam have to come clean about his drug addiction struggles, but he also had to reveal his past run-ins with the law.

“Back when I was 15, I got addicted to pain medicine and I stayed addicted to it for quite a few years,” he explained to viewers about his experience. “Being addicted to opiates … it makes you, like, a really cold, numb person. So I never had a real relationship that lasted and it made life really hard.”

Sam and Citra also struggled to navigate their different cultural backgrounds, while he had to earn the approval of her father before they could get married. She was raised in a strict Muslim lifestyle, and she made it clear it was important for Sam to convert to Islam before their wedding. Due to her strict religious beliefs, the couple couldn’t participate in premarital intimacy.

However, they eventually had sex after they tied the knot in September 2023. “We wanted an intimate wedding with both of our families in attendance so we could feel supported and celebrate with our loved ones,” Citra told People about their nuptials after their second ceremony was featured on the February 18 episode. “We were so happy that both of our parents were able to attend and left their own religious beliefs to the side to celebrate our union wholeheartedly.”

Courtesy of Sam Wilson/Instagram

The pair said that the wedding was the “happiest day of our lives,” and they also revealed if getting married changed their relationship. “Getting married means being together by each other’s sides — finally!” the Indonesia native shared. “Not doing long distance anymore makes us so happy. We are truly one now.”