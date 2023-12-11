90 Day Fiancé newcomer Sam Wilson admitted to keeping another secret from fiancée Citra: a previous drug-related arrest.

During the new episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 on Sunday, December 10, Sam, 30, revealed that he was taking Suboxone, a brand name for the drug buprenorphine. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, buprenorphine is used to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).

However, Sam ran into trouble when he was caught with Suboxone that wasn’t in a prescription bottle. The reality TV personality was arrested and put into a diversion program, or a pretrial sentencing that allows a first-time offender to correct their behavior and possibly avoid conviction or a criminal record, in some cases. Sam admitted that he missed the deadline to complete the diversion program and potentially faces jail time as a result.

Sam felt hesitant about telling Citra, 26, about the arrest because he feared that she would decide not to move to the U.S. from Indonesia to be with him. He chose to wait to tell her, and she arrived in the States to start their life together.

Sam, who is a Missouri native, and Citra were introduced during the December 3 episode of 90 Day Fiancé. The two met on a dating app and hit it off.

“I thought she was hot, but like, I didn’t get attached right away,” Sam said. “It was just really easy to talk to her, with some flirting in there.” He later proposed to Citra during a visit to Indonesia. They planned for Citra to move to the U.S. with him, where they would have 90 days to wed.

Sam’s arrest wasn’t the only secret he kept from Citra, though. He didn’t want to tell her yet about his drug addiction, which began when he was 15 years old.

cswlsn/Instagram

“I got addicted to pain medicine and I stayed addicted to it for quite a few years,” Sam admitted. “Being addicted to opiates … it makes you, like, a really cold, numb person. So I never had a real relationship that lasted and it made life really hard.”

Sam said he got “clean and sober” at 22 years old and had been sober for 10 years, although he relapsed “a few times.”

“It’s more important than ever that I stay clean [now] because my fiancée is coming soon,” he added.

While Sam wasn’t worried about Citra judging him for his past, he feared the secrets would affect their future together.

“Citra has the most beautiful open heart,” the gas station stocker added. “She doesn’t judge you. I’ve never had anyone believe in me the way she believes in me. But I’ve been keeping kind of a secret from Citra, so I’m worried that when I tell her and she tells her dad he’s going to forbid her from marrying me.”

In addition to Sam’s secret past, he and Citra faced trouble with their different cultural backgrounds. She was raised to live a strict Muslim lifestyle, which meant that Sam would need to convert to Islam to marry her. They would have to abstain from premarital intimacy, which Sam said he would struggle to do.

Fans will have to stay tuned to 90 Day Fiancé season 10 to see how things work out for Citra and Sam. New episodes air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.