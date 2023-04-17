90 Day Fiancé alums Paul Staehle and Karine Staehle are back on OnlyFans to “help pay for lawyer fees” amid their custody battle against Child Protective Services (CPS), a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“The new OnlyFans videos were recorded more recently,” a source close to Paul, 40, shares, noting that Karine, ​27, filmed the videos within the past few months. “She signed documents in 2022 to approve the release of the videos. They are continuing to produce.”

Before they split in December 2021, Karine and Paul used to make extra money by filming videos for their joint OnlyFans account. The former couple hasn’t collaborated in ​months, though recently got back together and joined forces again to ​make money.

“Paul and Karine got into the adult stuff to help pay for lawyer fees,” the insider added. “Money has been a problem. One lawyer is wanting 12k for family law stuff, another 10k.”

The exes are back on OnlyFans two weeks after In Touch exclusively reported that Karine dropped a restraining order she filed against Paul in February 2023.

The reality star initially filed the restraining order on December 30, 2021, after a physical fight between her and Paul in their home was caught on camera and circulated via social media on December 17. Karine also claimed that she was she was a victim of rape and domestic violence in the order.

The Brazil native appeared to grab Paul forcefully by the neck and pinned him against the couch in the clip as their eldest son, Pierre, was in the room at the time of the altercation.

Karine seemingly addressed the situation in a now-deleted Instagram post one day after the clip circulated online. “Do you know when you’ve tried everything? And when I say everything, it’s everything you can imagine and then some,” the TLC personality wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by blogger John Yates. “The night before I spent awake and reflecting on everything I’ve been through and many things, it was for the love of my children and it will always be for them and that will never change. I woke up determined, asked for a divorce, that’s right, divorce. [Now] what will happen to me, I don’t know but God knows. At the moment, I just want the lap of my family and especially my mother, to go back to my house and start my life over.”

Following their split, Karine and Paul faced more drama in June 2022 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out a missing person’s alert for Pierre, 4. Their ​youngest son, Ethan, ​was already in CPS custody after having ​been picked up from his daycare. The alert explained that Pierre was possibly with his father at the time. Pierre was eventually returned on July 3, 2022.

At the time, an insider explained to In Touch that Paul exchanged Pierre with his parents. “Paul’s mom [Mary] was hopeful that she would be able to keep Pierre until Monday, but CPS picked up Pierre from her house early on Sunday evening,” they added.

TLC

After he was located, Pierre was placed in the same foster home that Ethan, 2, was already living in.

​While Karine and Paul were romantically estranged at the time, the Kentucky native told fans that they were working together to gain back the custody of Pierre and Ethan in November 2022. He also claimed that they lost custody because they violated the original custody agreement by letting Karine see their sons.

The former couple made their reality TV debut during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017. Karine and Paul tied the knot in November 2017 before welcoming Pierre in March 2019. Their family continued to grow when Karine gave birth to Ethan in February 2021.