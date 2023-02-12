Heartbreaking. 90 Day Fiancé star Avery Mills revealed husband Omar Albakkour tragically lost five family members, including three young children, in the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake.

“What we originally thought was only four now became five deaths. Three of the five victims were very young children,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum, 23, shared alongside carousel photos of three children sweetly smiling with their parents. “Our heart is hurting as well as so many other families in Turkey and Syria. May Allah ease the pain.”

The devastating 7.9 magnitude earthquake, which struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, has claimed more than 33,000 lives across the two countries. The natural disaster caused thousands of buildings to collapse, leaving millions of people homeless and rescuers pulling survivors from the ruins in freezing temperature conditions.

Omar and Avery made their debut on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in August 2019. Avery, an Ohio native who had previously converted to Islam, met Omar while browsing a Muslim dating app. While she initially didn’t realize the settings were set internationally, she quickly fell for the dentist even though he lived in Syria.

Since Omar’s country was in the midst of a civil war, the couple decided to meet for the first time in Beirut, Lebanon. The TLC series followed Avery, who was accompanied by her mother, and Omar as they met and tied the knot during the trip.

Courtesy of Avery Mills/Instagram

Following their time on the show, the couple lived together in Dubai before Omar’s visa was approved and the couple moved to Washington, New Jersey. The 90 Day Fiancé alums recently celebrated four years of marriage this month.

“In less than two weeks it will officially be four years of marriage. Our love then, although pure and true, doesn’t compare to the love we share now. We know each other’s likes and dislikes and we both are the type to put each other above ourselves, therefore, I take care of you, and you take care of me,” Avery wrote in a tribute post dedicated to her husband in January 2023. “Four years down my love may Allah bless us with many MANY more in Sha Allah. With all the things we have accomplished in the past four years, I can only imagine what the next four will bring.”