Absence makes the heart grow fonder! 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Avery Mills can’t help but gush over husband Omar Albakour after confirming she moved from America to Dubai, closing the gap in their long-distance marriage.

The Columbus, Ohio native, 20, is savoring every second with Omar now that they are finally in each other’s company after living apart for over a year. “How can I get anything done when he’s always this precious,” she writes alongside a new TikTok clip shared via her Twitter account on Wednesday, December 30.

How can I get anything done when he's always this precious pic.twitter.com/OCgZ9oMtxQ — Avery 😁 (@javerysjourneys) December 30, 2020

In the video, Omar, 26, is erupting in laughter while spending time with Avery, which brought joy to fans after seeing their journey together in season 3 of the TLC spinoff. Avery recently told her followers they “won’t be on TV anymore.”

After relocating, the reality starlet has continued to expand her culinary skills, sharing another clip of a delicious meal she cooked for her beau mid-week. “A short video of some of the food I make for my husband … all I have to say is I know why Omar married me haha,” Avery quipped. “I’m making a YouTube channel soon for my recipes,” she shared about her next project in another tweet.

Fans began putting the pieces together about the couple’s whereabouts after Avery shared a photo of the Alba Spa based in the Royal Rose Hotel on December 26. She added more fuel to the speculation the following day by posting a video of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, located in the United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

The dynamic duo keeps on proving “real love will always find its way,” which she wrote in her Instagram bio. Avery, who previously converted to Islam, first went to Lebanon to meet the Syria native after they hit it off via a Muslim dating app.

Avery’s mother joined her for the important trip, which ended with the pair getting married. Omar returned to Syria and Avery returned to Ohio, where she later filed for a spousal visa so he could eventually relocate to the United States. The couple hoped to obtain a waiver for Omar despite the U.S.’s travel ban against citizens from Muslim-majority countries. Unfortunately, Omar’s visa interview was canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If he doesn’t get to come here within the next six months, we are going to move to the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) to Dubai,” she said in a May episode of the limited series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. “But it really ruins his chances to come to the U.S. because I will no longer have a job in the U.S.”

At least they are enjoying this new chapter to the fullest!