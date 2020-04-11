Setting the record straight. 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? star Avery Mills has been faced with a lot of questions from fans about her relationship with husband Omar Albakkour. The 20-year-old took to her Instagram Story to clear up the confusion.

“To clarify, Omar and I are happily married but I stay in America the majority of the time because I sponsor Omar‘s visa so I have to keep my big girl job in America, and I’m in college,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 9.

The couple was first introduced to fans during season 3 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Fans watched as Omar and Avery, who met via a Muslim dating app, met each other in person for the very first time in Lebanon. The couple was already engaged when they joined the show, and fans also witnessed their wedding during Avery and Omar’s first trip.

But their visa journey is a long and complicated one. Since Omar is from Syria, it will be difficult for him to obtain a visa to the United States because of the current travel ban, which includes his home country. Avery’s mother would not approve of her daughter moving to Syria, which is currently in the midst of a civil war. Even if Avery did want to move to Syria to be with her husband, she can’t because it will hinder their goal of eventually living together in the United States.

As soon as Avery returned to the U.S. from Lebanon, she started the process for Omar’s spousal visa, which allows the spouse of an American citizen to enter the states. But according to Avery’s immigration lawyer, moving to Syria would hurt their chances of getting the visa approved — especially because the government is not issuing visas to citizens of the countries included in the travel ban. The lawyer suggested that Avery and Omar could request a waiver so the ban would be lifted for Omar, but it would still require them to follow all of the rules of the application process.

“Moving to Syria may lower the chances of a waiver. There are requirements. You have to show that you live in the U.S., you’re earning a living in the U.S. and you can support your spouse,” the lawyer explained. “Plus, you need to show hardship and I think separation is something that could show hardship. If you guys are together, of course, it’s more difficult to show that. Moving to Syria would probably make your case more difficult.”

Even though there is a less than 5 percent chance of Omar receiving a waiver, the couple still held onto hope that they may be some of the lucky few who get approved. Avery agreed to remain in America and follow the guidelines to give Omar a chance to possibly come to the states.

Avery and Omar gave fans a major update on their relationship during their three-part segment on season 4 of TLC’s webseries, What Now? The cameras documented Avery’s second trip to Lebanon to visit with Omar, and the couple came to a decision about where they would like to live. “We’re going to try our hardest to move to America. We’re hopeful that we’ll get a visa in the next two years,” Avery explained in her confessional. “But plan B is definitely U.A.E., I would say plan C is Canada, plan D maybe Kuwait.”