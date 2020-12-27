Reunited at last! 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? alum Avery Mills and husband Omar Albakour finally confirmed they moved and are now living together after being in a long-distance marriage for more than one year — and the couple also hints that they are not based in the United States.

Avery, 20, and Omar, 26, sparked reunion rumors earlier this month, ever since the Columbus, Ohio native started posting new photos with her love on Instagram. Fans flooded the comments of a selfie she shared on December 8, asking if the couple would be returning for a new season of the TLC franchise soon. “No, we won’t be on TV anymore,” Avery responded. Another fan asked Avery if she is now living in Omar’s native country of Syria, and she wrote, “No, I’m not.”

In another photo of the couple snapped on a beach, a fan asked Avery if Omar had been able to come to the U.S. on a spousal visa or if she moved abroad. One fan mentioned that the couple did not choose to answer that question most likely because of an NDA, which would mean they are currently filming for an upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé. But Avery clarified on December 11, “No, we didn’t answer the question bc [sic] we don’t want people to know, and we will not be on TV anymore. We are not on contract any more and we refused any more filming by choice.”

On Christmas Day, Avery shared another photo of the couple enjoying time on the beach, which continued to fuel rumors that the couple are now living in the same city together. “[Flushed face emoji] Are you [two] finally living together? [two pink hearts emoji],” one fan asked. “Yes [red heart emoji],” Avery responded.

Courtesy of Avery Mills/Instagram

After confirming she and Omar are now living together as husband and wife, she started sharing more content on her Instagram Story and Twitter that hinted about their whereabouts. On Saturday, December 26, Avery shared a photo of the Alba Spa which is based in the Royal Rose Hotel. The luxury hotel is located in Abu Dhabi, which is in the United Arab Emirates.

She also shared another major clue via Twitter on Sunday, December 27 “Some of my days are magical. Here’s the tallest building in the world. It was my view for dinner,” Avery tweeted along with a video clip of the Burj Khalifa as it lit up in several different colors. The Burj Khalifa, which is indeed the tallest building in the world, is in Dubai which is part of the U.A.E.

Omar and Avery made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3. Avery, who had previously converted to Islam, met Omar while browsing a Muslim dating app. She didn’t realize the settings were set to international, but she immediately fell for the dentist even though he lived in Syria.

Since the country was in the midst of a civil war, the couple decided to meet for the first time in Beirut, Lebanon. Avery’s mother accompanied her on the journey to make sure Omar was the right man for her daughter. During their trip, the couple tied the knot with Avery’s mother’s blessing.

Courtesy of Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour/Instagram

But they faced the struggle of being in a long-distance marriage because the U.S. placed a travel ban on citizens from Syria. This led Avery and Omar to come up with several plans for their future, which included applying for a spousal visa so Omar could legally enter the United States as Avery’s husband (which would require a waiver) or looking into cities they could both relocate to abroad.

Avery gave an update on the couple’s visa process and their living plans when they appeared on the limited series, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined in May. “We have been married for over a year now and we’ve been waiting so long for him to come to the U.S.,” Avery said. She explained Omar’s interview for his spousal visa was scheduled for March 30, but it had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If he doesn’t get to come here within the next six months, we are going to move to the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) to Dubai,” she said at the time. “But it really ruins his chances to come to the U.S. because I will no longer have a job in the U.S. If I’m working in Dubai, that doesn’t count for his visa here. It’s like we’re back at square one. And we really don’t know what to do.”

It seems like they decided the U.A.E. was the best option for their marriage.