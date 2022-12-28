Moving on. Bachelor Nation alum Josh Seiter is “getting to know” 90 Day Fiancé star Rose Vega following his split from Karine Staehle, Josh exclusively tells In Touch.

“I think she’s a beautiful soul,” the social media influencer, 35, exclusively tells In Touch in a statement. “I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Rose, who appeared alongside ex-boyfriend Ed “Big Ed” Brown on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, is newly single. Earlier this month, she split from boyfriend Greg after one year of dating.

“Ed was terrible to her, and she deserves so much better,” Josh continues. “I’m looking forward to showing her that there are good men out there.”

The Filipina is set to confront her ex and his fiancée, Liz Woods, in the upcoming season 7 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all on Sunday, January 1. Rose, 27, and Ed, 57, dated for three months until their split, which played out on a May 2020 episode of the TLC series.

As for Josh, he is also fresh on the dating scene following his split earlier this month from fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Karine Staehle.

In Touch confirmed the crossover couple had called it quits after less than one month of dating following an argument over another one of Josh’s reality TV exes.

“Things between me and Karine were progressing well over the last month. We spent a lot of time bonding over our shared past, which was not easy,” the social media influencer told In Touch on December 3. “We discussed getting a house and she insisted she wanted me, her, and the kids to live together as a family.”

After an argument sparked after the former Bachelorette contestant liked an ex’s Instagram post, he said things “escalated.”

“I told her, me and [Love After Lockup] alum Lizzie Kommes don’t talk anymore,” he went on. “And I simply saw the post and hit the like button and not to worry, but she seemed bent on fighting.”

Following his highly publicized relationship with the Brazilian native, he went on to shoot his shot at Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown, telling In Touch on December 12 that he “would love to date” her.

“I know there is an age difference between us, but that hasn’t stopped me before,” the social media star, alluding to the 20-year age difference between him and ex Yolanda Leak of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 fame. “I think she is beautiful and I think she is a wonderful mother and grandmother.”