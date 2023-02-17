Making moves? ​Two days after 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva was seemingly exposed by Josh Seiter for messaging him about advice on how to join The Bachelor, her boyfriend Josh Weinstein‘s ex Candice Mishler exclusively explains to In Touch the reason for the exchange.

“What she told me, she was not looking to date anyone else, but wanted to see what the options for guest appearances was,” ​Weinsetin’s ex Candice, 35, exclusively ​tells In Touch about Seiter’s ​is conversation with Natalie, 38.

According to screenshots of messages that Natalie sent ​Seiter in his since-deleted Instagram post, the TLC personality asked him how she could get “cast on the Bachelor show.”

“I am a reality TV star myself,” she told ​Seiter, who previously competed on season 11 of The Bachelorette.

Seiter – who has dated 90 Day Fiancé stars Yolanda Leak and Karine Staehle – replied by suggesting that he and Natalie “be together” and asked if she’s single.

The Ukraine native didn’t like the suggestion and continued to ask how she can join the franchise. “I could not be main character,” she told ​Seiter, noting that she is currently busy filming 90 Day: The Single Life. However, Natalie said she could “appear” on an upcoming season of the ABC reality show.

As the conversation continued, ​Seiter told Natalie that she doesn’t need an agent to apply to be on the show. “How do I sign [up] for castings?” she asked. “Go with all the people? I am a star kind of.”

While Natalie wanted to see if the producers are interested in her “appearing” on the show, she added, “But I am not single.”

Seiter later asked if she finalized her divorce from her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, and explained that her marital status could be a “legal” issue for both The Bachelor and an upcoming dating reality show he is currently working on.

“I don’t think it matters for the ratings I usually bring,” she responded. “I am one of the top stars so they should be happy to have me on a show for a few episodes.”

The Illinois native said that he would send along her information to producers on his new show, though insisted that he would disclose that she’s still legally married. ​Seiter also noted that her relationship with her current boyfriend could prevent her casting. When asked if she lives with her partner, Natalie revealed that they are “planning” on it.

“Just say that I am a Discovery reality TV star and moved under the contract to L.A., looking to expand my work in acting, TV commercials,” she said.

TLC

Seiter​ told Natalie that he is going to be on a new show that will follow his life as a single man looking for love. He also told Natalie that they would likely have to “kiss” and “hold hands” if she is cast.

The Los Angeles resident didn’t seem thrilled by the idea and asked if they could “fake” the intimate moments.

Natalie spoke to ​Seiter about potentially joining The Bachelor as she continues to date ​Weinstein. Fans have watched the ups and downs of their romance since they made their debut as a couple during season 2 of 90 Days: The Single Life.

After sparking split rumors in October 2022 when Natalie was suspected to have reconciled with Mike, 36, ​Candice ​exclusively confirmed to In Touch that Josh and Natalie were still “seeing each other” as of November 2022.

“I know they are still talking pretty often,” she said at the time.