Bikini queen! 90 Day Fiancé star Miona Bell has proven that she knows how to rock a swimsuit.

The TV personality occasionally shows off her figure via social media, while she’s also been known to defend herself against critics online.

Shortly after she was introduced to 90 Day Fiancé viewers during season 9, Miona faced backlash and was accused of blackfishing when old photos of her resurfaced online in April 2022.

Blackfishing is a term used to accuse someone of pretending to be Black or mixed-race, according to the BBC. Miona made it known that she was aware of the harsh claims against her and quickly clapped back. “I’m Serbian! I will represent myself as such! I love my country and my people and I’m born and raised there,” the TLC star wrote via Instagram on April 21. “I thought there is no need to clarify this because in my country we don’t nonchalantly abuse other people without knowing anything about them.”

She then explained that her family’s roots are both Middle Eastern and Mexican. “I will always represent myself as Serbian because that’s my culture,” the makeup artist continued, sharing photos of traditional Serbian braided hairstyles. “My now 87 year old grandma [taught] me how to braid my hair, my dad helped me perfect it.”

“My ancestors went through 500 years of occupation and slavery, and my parents survived a couple of wars of Yugoslavian soil!” Miona penned in a following Instagram Stories slide. “SO DON’T EVEN DARE TO THINK YOU KNOW ME BECAUSE YOU SAW ME ON REALITY TV FOR 3 MINUTES!”

Miona and her partner, Jibri Bell, made their debut on season 9 of the flagship TLC show. While Jibri previously resided in Los Angeles, the engaged couple lived in South Dakota with his parents to save money following the costly K-1 visa process.

On the show, Jibri insisted that the pair could afford to move back to California after tying the knot. However, his parents were much less confident in the idea.

“I’m nervous about her pressuring you to move before you guys are ready,” his mother, Mahala, explained to him before Miona arrived at their home. “Her presence on social media looks like she would want to live in Beverly Hills.”

In July, Miona confirmed the pair were living in California by posting a video via Instagram of their time in the sunny state.

