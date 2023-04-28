Staying in touch. 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Youngquist is still hanging out with his ex-girlfriend Marcia Brazil following their split, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“Mike and I are not together, but we will always hang out with each other,” Marcia, 43, tells In Touch. “We both have been through a lot when it comes to relationships and when we get together it’s all about enjoying the time we have, grilling steaks and sipping on tequila.”

Marcia confirmed their split in March 2023, while In Touch exclusively revealed the reason they called it quits on April 5. “Distance and career obligations for both had always been an issue, but the friendship remains,” Mike’s rep, Howard “Howie” Wood, ​told In Touch at the time. “There’s no bad blood between these two, it is what it is.”

“Mike is absolutely hilarious and definitely not boring!” Marcia tells In Touch about the TLC personality, 34. “Unfortunately, most people have not seen that side of him, but you can’t blame him.”

She adds that she “would always look miserable” if she was spending time with Mike’s estranged wife, Natalie Mordovtseva.

Despite being on friendly terms, Marica notes that “he will not be coming to Vegas to visit anytime soon.”

The Rock of Love Bus alum currently works at Simply Vegas, a boutique real estate firm in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Mike is living in Sequim, Washington.

After the duo sparked romance rumors in September 2021, In Touch exclusively confirmed in August 2022 that Mike was dating the VH1 alum. “[Mike and Marcia] are seeing each other,” a source exclusively shared.

The Washington native’s romance with Marcia came after In Touch exclusively revealed Mike and Natalie, 36, separated in March 2021 after less than a year of marriage. While they have both dated other people, neither person has filed for divorce.

The former couple reunited after Mike helped Natalie’s mom, Nelia, escape Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion in March 2022, while they continued to spark reconciliation rumors when they were spotted filming 90 Day: The Single Life in March 2023.

Courtesy of Marcia Brazil/Instagram

At the time, a fan shared a photo via social media of the duo seemingly deep in conversation as they sat at a table at a farmers market in Long Beach, California. They were joined by another woman, who was assumed to be Mike’s mother, Trish.

Natalie continued to fuel rumors when she shared a photo of the interaction via her own Instagram Stories. However, she hid Mike’s identity by putting an emoji over his face.

While neither Natalie nor Mike have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, it can be assumed that they aren’t together. The Ukraine native shared a photo with her boyfriend, Josh Weinstein, spending time with her and Nelia on April 24.