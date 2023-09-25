90 Day Fiancé star Meisha Johnson was married before she found love with Nicola Kanaan. While her first marriage wasn’t meant to be, she at least became the proud mother to two daughters. After she and Nicola made their reality TV debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the Days, fans have been wondering who Meisha’s children are.

Who Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Meisha’s Daughters?

Meisha revealed she is the mother to two teenage daughters during the June 18 episode.

While she hasn’t shared much information about her children, Meisha explained that her daughters – Morea and Svea – currently live with her.

“They’re the most precious thing in the world,” she said about her children, adding that her failed marriage was “worth it” because she ​became a mother.

Who Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Miesha Share Her Daughters With?

The TLC personality shares her daughter with her ex-husband. While she previously revealed that her ex is Swedish, she hasn’t shared much about their relationship or the reason behind their split.

During her debut episode, Meisha explained she met her ex when he was a foreign exchange student at her high school. “Ultimately that led me to move out to Sweden. I was married to him when I was 22 years old,” she explained. “Unfortunately, the marriage did not last.”

What Do ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Meisha’s Daughters Think of Nicola?

Before Meisha traveled to Israel to meet Nicola for the first time, fans watched Moera and Svea express concerns that he might not approve of them because they’re not as religious as Nicola and Meisha. It’s not currently known if the girls were raised Catholic, though their mother converted to Catholicism over a decade ago and bonded with Nicola over their shared beliefs.

Despite not being completely on board with the relationship, Morea and Svea helped Meisha pick out outfits for the trip.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Meisha and Nicola Still Together?

Once Meisha arrived in Israel, fans watched the pair face many ups and downs as they dealt with their issues. One major problem was due to Nicola’s feelings about Meisha not being a virgin.

Another issue stemmed from Nicola’s concerns that his mother, Nadia, wouldn’t approve of their relationship. However, Meisha and Nadia hit it off when they finally met during the August 27 episode.

TLC

“He chose his life now and I am happy that he will marry before I die,” Nadia told producers after she met the former broadcast journalist. “He’s old, not young. You can’t judge if she’s been married or has kids. But he should take his decision by himself.”

The couple took a major step in their relationship with Nicola proposed during the September 17 episode. “My heart is beating outside of my chest right now,” Meisha said in a confessional. “I have been praying to God about this, and I realized that as quirky and odd as he is, ‘yes’ was the right thing to say. Because Nicola’s strength and his courage and how he has enlightened my life is something that I am sure I will never find again. I don’t have all the answers and I never will, but I’m going for it and I’m so excited to do so.”