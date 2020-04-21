Loren Brovarnik Jokes She’d Be ‘Rich’ If She Made $1 Every Time Someone Said Her Son Looked Like Alexei

His mini-me! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) has noticed the never-ending comments claiming her baby boy, Shai Josef Brovarnik, is the spitting image of his father, Alexei Brovarnik. The TV personality joked she would be making a fortune if she received a dollar every time she heard that Shai resembles his dad.

“I was just thinking about it and I should’ve said that for every time somebody said that Baby Brov looks like Alex they should pay me … I’d be richer than Bill Gates right now,” the new mama, 31, said while taking to Instagram Stories on April 21.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Fans immediately started comparing their bundle of joy to Alexei, especially after seeing the photo the proud parents shared of him rocking a stylish onesie with a beanie. “This little rockstar is enjoying his first weekend, first feed post and daddy’s outfit choice,” the brunette beauty gushed about their new addition on April 19.

“Well, you cloned your hubs,” one wrote. “ALEX 100 percent,” another chimed in. “Are you serious right now?!? He looks exactly like his daddy!” a third declared. Not long after, the doting father shared his thoughts in the comments section. “Hey guys, he is his mommy’s son. She made him and carried him. She is amazing @lorenbrovarnik,” Alexei replied.

Much to the delight of their followers, the TLC couple revealed their son’s moniker one week after his birth. “We are so excited to introduce you to our son … Shai Josef Brovarnik,” she wrote in her heartwarming announcement. “We are so in love [blue heart emoji] [nazar amulet emoji]. #teambrovarnik #babybrov #shaijosef.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik

While sharing an update about her little one, she said they put a lot of consideration into his name. “Shai means ‘gift’ and he’s definitely our gift,” Loren shared about the sentimental meaning. “The name breakdown: Shai is after my grandfather Sam and Josef is after Alexei’s grandfather Josef.”

The lovebirds — who met in 2013 and exchanged their vows on two separate occasions — welcomed their son at South Beach’s Mount Sinai Hospital on April 14. Shai was born at 5 pounds and 10 ounces, measuring 19 inches.

Now he’s at home and has captured the hearts of everyone around him!