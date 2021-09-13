90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima defended her decision to go under the knife after being criticized over her latest breast augmentation.

“I appreciate all the love and concern you send my way regarding my surgeries, but for me, the ideal beauty is Aletta Ocean and the Anastasia doll or the other beautiful busty women I follow on my Instagram,” the season 6 personality, 35, wrote in a new Instagram caption, after revealing she opted for 1500 cc’s with the help of surgeon Dr. Lane Smith at Smith Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas, Nevada.

90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates shared the first look at Larissa’s results in a Twitter post on September 9, spotlighting her surgeon’s work.

Dr. Lane Smith previously did other cosmetic procedures on the Happily Ever After? alum, including a rhinoplasty (a.k.a. nose job) and a boob job in February 2020 in addition to liposuction, a tummy tuck and a fat transfer that August.

“I always followed beautiful busty women or women with the surgical [enhanced] Kardashian look,” she continued in her caption. “This is something I [have] wanted for my own body since I was 18 years old. Do not tell me what to do.”

“Something important to consider is that my target audience are male adults, and others that may be attracted to my type,” the former TLC star further explained, adding that she chooses “not to lie about my body.”

Larissa said she refuses to “sugar coat” who she is or what she likes to appease others, highlighting that “many of the women that berate me are Botoxed, plumped, filled with silicone and highly filtered on IG.”

“For those that wish me the most horrible things in messages, shall I wish you back in double?? No,” she concluded. “But for [those of] you that wish me good things, I wish you triple good.”

After seeing her message, several fans showed support to the former TV personality for being so forthcoming about the procedures she had done instead of hiding it. Fellow 90 Day Fiancé alum Stephanie Matto also sounded off in the comments, writing, “You look f–king incredible and anyone who has s–t to say is 1. Bored 2. Jealous!”

Larissa has become a full-time content creator ever since she was fired from the franchise in September 2020, explaining at the time that she was released from her contract with TLC because of her one-hour show with CamSoda to unveil her previous surgery results.

Prior to her exit, she appeared in season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, where she documented her move from Brazil to Las Vegas on a K-1 visa to marry ex-husband Colt Johnson. The now-former flames later returned for season 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and it showed the leadup to their divorce, which was finalized in May 2019. Larissa returned for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where she was joined by off-again, on-again boyfriend Eric Nichols.