90 Day Fiance's Kim Menzies Gives Usman SojaBoy Umar an Ultimatum

Laying down the law. 90 Day Fiancé star Kimberly Menzies reveals she has reached the end of her rope and feels the need to give Usman “SojaBoy” Umar an ultimatum on the upcoming episode of Before the 90 Days.

The tension between Kim, 50, and Usman, 32, is tangible as they discuss the warm weather in a sneak peek clip published by Us Weekly on Friday, February 18.

“If for any reason you come to Nigeria and you happen to be in my state, expect more than this,” he says about the heat, to which she replies, “If I’m coming to Nigeria now.”

Usman looks surprised at her comment, and she explains her change of heart, adding, “This whole … just coming here and not knowing about the sex thing … I had no idea that you were not gonna kiss me. I had no idea!”

“And I think it was kind of selfish, to be honest,” the San Diego, California, local continues. “That’s how I feel.”

During the January 30 episode, Usman told Kim why he was refraining from getting intimate with her, noting it isn’t permitted in Nigerian culture until the individuals are in a relationship, a status they had not yet reached by the time of filming. The two had been spending time in Tanzania, where he did a music video for his single “Zara” before heading back to his native country.

“So, do you think it’s right for me to kiss you and to have sex with you when we are not in relationship?” the season 5 personality says in the sneak peek. “How does that look like?”

Kim hears him out but highlights that she won’t just wait around for him while he figures out what he wants.

“Listen. If we leave here, and I’m not in a relationship with you, I’m done. I’m dead serious, I’m done,” the TLC newcomer states. “I’ll start dating at home.”

Kim says she refuses to return to the United States and not have “any answers” about where they stand. Instead, she plans to move on with her life.

After listening to her concerns, Usman appears to have his own concerns in a confessional and admits that Kim is “one of my best friends,” whom he does have “feelings” for.

“If all of a sudden, she’s out of my life, I would be sad,” the “Blessings” rapper tells producers. “I don’t want that.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream via the Discovery+ app.