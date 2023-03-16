Keeping to herself. 90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata is enjoying life out of the spotlight with her sons amid rumors that she and Asuelu Pulaa are back together.

“Enjoying living quietly,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star, 33, captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Thursday, March 16, alongside a cringe face and heart emoji.

Amid the photos were snaps of her with sons Oliver and Kennedy – whom she shares with Asuelu – enjoying their time in Southern California. The mother of two posed on the beach with the boys as well as throughout Legoland theme park in Carlsbad, California.

While Asuelu, 27, was not seen in any of her photos, he took to his own social media on February 22 to share photos of his trip to the amusement park with their little ones.

“Celebrate Oliver’s 5th birthday [at Legoland California],” he captioned the slideshow. “God blessed you son.”

Despite neither of the reality stars leaving hints as to whether the visits to Legoland occurred on the same day, Oliver and Kennedy were seen wearing the same matching outfits in both posts.

The California native remained quiet when asked about their current relationship status during an Instagram Story Q&A later that day.

“You and Asuelo are together? Greeting from Hamburg Germany [sic],” one fan questioned.

“The time change messed up my kids’ sleeping schedule, so I’m very tired and hungry right now. So, I read that as ‘Greeting from Hamburger, Germany,’” Kalani began, avoiding the question. “Bye,” she added with a soft smile and nod.

The pair – who met while Kalani vacationed in Samoa – sparked major reconciliation rumors on New Year’s Eve 2023 when the Samoa native shared a snap of the pair’s date night via Instagram, tagging his wife as they cheersed their frozen beverages.

Two weeks later, both Kalani and Asuelu shared footage of their sons during a January 12 trip to Disneyland and California Adventure.

“These boys living their best life’s ever,” Asuelu, who appeared in several photos, captioned his post. “Couple of weeks and Oliver will turning 5 years old. They growing up so fast [sic].”

For her part, Kalani simply wrote, “Damn, I love my babies,” alongside a video of the boys riding the Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind. Asuelu responded in the comments of her post with three red heart emoji.