90 Day Fiancé star Michael Jessen issued an emotional apology to his estranged wife, Juliana Custodio, after announcing their decision to split following just two years of marriage.

“Consider this a mea culpa on the OP [original post] and on our marriage,” the Connecticut native, 46, began his statement via Instagram on Tuesday, October 12. “I am truly sorry to have hurt Juliana, and anyone else, in any way. It was not my intention and it was a mistake to post such a delicate and private matter publicly.”

Courtesy Michael Jessen/Instagram

Michael told fans that despite rumors they may have heard, “any negative and defamatory comments that were said about [Juliana] or anyone else as a result of the OP (except for some comments that were made about me) are not true.”

The reality star reminisced about the bond he built with Juliana, 23, highlighting that he will always look back fondly on their experiences together.

“I am deeply grateful for all of our time together, the wonderful memories shared, and the lessons I have learned. Juliana is busy working on her career and I am supportive of her in every way and without exception,” Michael continued alongside a photo captured on the day of their wedding in 2019, confirming he still hoped to remain amicable. “I will continue to cheer her on as her No. 1 fan as she pursues her goals and dreams.”

The exes, who first appeared on season 7 of TLC’s flagship series and later returned for the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, announced their decision to split on October 12, which also fell on their second wedding anniversary.

Juliana later shared her own statement on Instagram responding to Michael’s post about their breakup. “You pointed COVID-19 as one of the reasons we are no longer together, but we all know that there are more than that,” the model wrote. “As well you pointed out, we went through a lot together, the COVID was a hard time, but the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately, you showed something completely different.”

The Brazil native agreed they did go through a hard time financially but noted “it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids [Max and CeCe], ex-wife [Sarah] and her husband [Sean] financially because I was the only one working at the time.” Juliana denied she was dating someone new, but added, “I wasn’t part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to a point I was not living the life I wanted to live.”

Courtesy of Michael Jessen/Instagram

In Touch previously confirmed that Juliana and Michael’s marital home in Connecticut was under threat of foreclosure prior to their split. They were later approved for the Foreclosure Mediation Program in July 2021.

Juliana has since shared a quote about making tough changes in her life, taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 13.

“Sometimes, you need to make decisions that hurt your heart, but calm your soul,” read the post she shared from psychic and TV personality Chip Coffey, whose original message was captioned, “Love yourself enough to choose wisely.”