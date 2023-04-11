90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina revealed she was robbed of her passport, along with other important valuables, after her car was broken into.

“Somebody break into my car and steal all my documents [sic],” the Russia native, 29, tearfully told her followers via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 11. “My passport, my documents, everything, money … What the f—k is wrong with people?”

Courtesy of Julia Trubkina/Instagram

Later in the day, the 90 Day Fiancé star updated fans as she arrived at the police station and told viewers that her emptied purse was found on a neighbor’s property. She added the perpetrators who stole her credit cards used them at a nearby McDonald’s and also abused her funds to buy gas.

“People write me like, ‘Why you leave your card and documents in your car? It’s your mistake [sic],’” Julia went on in another video clip. “It’s not f—king normal to steal people s—t. It’s not my mistake. I have on my property, [in my car], my documents. [sic]”

Julia said the unfortunate event only added to the “hole” she feels her life is currently in. “Every day, more and more horrible situation happen with me [sic],” she explained without delving deeper into the topic. “I don’t know what this is about, but every day I’m crying.”

The season 6 star has hinted at personal issues in the past. In July 2022, Julia alarmed viewers went she shared an update on social media about her green card and immigration status.

“Lately everything is not so with us. Plans are collapsing, friends are failing, phones are breaking, health is deteriorating, most likely I will have to go to the hospital for a few days, we need to deal with documents again until December, my green card expires,” Julia wrote via her Instagram Stories that month. “Usually we are always positive and try not to show it, but to be honest we are squeezed like a lemon. Thank you all for your support and your laughter from our videos.”

Emily Davis, of Ross and Pines, exclusively shared some insight on what Julia could have meant about her green card expiring. “An immigrant who enters the U.S. on a k-1 fiancé and then applies to adjust their status (obtain a green card) will be issued a 2-year conditional resident green card,” she exclusively told In Touch, two days after Julia’s post. “[Ninety] days before the two-year expiration of that card, the immigrant must file an i-751 to ‘remove the conditions’ on the residency and then the immigrant is granted lawful permanent residency (10-year green card). She probably needs to file the I-751 in December.”

Apart from the legal drama, her husband Brandon Gibbs’ father, Ron Gibbs, was also experiencing some major health issues. In February 2022, the father-son duo confirmed Ron was diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

“But the good news is because I caught it early that I was able to have it removed, surgically removed, and I did go through 30 days of chemo and radiation just to be sure that I got everything, and I did a CT scan about 30 days after that and at this point in time, I am free and clear of any cancer thanks to my good doctors,” Ron revealed via an Instagram Reel. “I’ll still have to do regular check-ups, but I’m healthy and feel great.”

Julia and Brandon were introduced on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in October 2018. Early on in the relationship, they lived with Brandon’s parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs, with the intention of saving money before their wedding.

Courtesy of Julia Trubkina/Instagram

While the couple and Brandon’s parents butted heads on their future home base during the series, Brandon and Julia now currently live in sunny Virginia Beach.