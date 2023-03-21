90 Day Fiancé star Jen Boecher made her debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alongside fiancé, Rishi Singh, and while she’s received a lot of love from viewers — she’s also received a lot of comments surrounding the appearance of her eyes. Jen addressed fans’ concerns and revealed that she was diagnosed with a medical condition that affects her eyes. Keep reading to learn more about the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star’s eye condition.

What Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jen Boecher Said About Her Eyes?

The Oklahoma native took to Instagram in March 2023 to thank fans for their support while also addressing the viral memes created by viewers.

“There’s a ton of memes but at this point, I’m just laughing at them because I find them really funny,” she explained in the video clip posted on March 16, 2023, while revealing most had to do with her eyes. “People are like, ‘Oh she’s high all the time.’”

Discovery+

She went on to confirm, “No, I’m not high all the time, I have a medical condition with my eyes.”

While the TLC personality didn’t do into the specifics in the video clip, she added, “The good outweighs the bad, by far and I just wanna say, ‘Thank you’ and appreciate all the love that I’m feeling.”

What Eye Condition Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jen Have?

Under the same post, Jen revealed her medical eye condition in a reply to a fan.

“Ptosis – you can google it,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way wrote back.

According to the American Academy of Opthamalology, ptosis is “when the eyelid droops over the eye.” While the severity of the droop can vary depending on the person, it can “limit or completely block normal vision.”

Patients can either be born with ptosis or develop the condition in adulthood through eye injury or aging.

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Jen Still In India With Rishi?

During the spinoff, fans watched Jen leave her life in Stilwell, Oklahoma, to start over with Rishi in his native country of India. While Jen and Rishi initially disagreed about their living arrangements in India — she wanted to live in an apartment with Rishi while he insisted they live with his family in a joint home — Jen made it clear she hoped to live in India permanently. However, that dream may not become a reality because Jen learned that the rules of her tourist visa stated that she must return to her home county every 30 days.

​​She was also told that she would need to apply for a visa again if she left the country, with the safest option for her at the time being to return to the United States. After Jen told Rishi that she needed to go back to the United States in order to sort out her visa situation, she admitted she worried that reuniting her friends and family might deter her from returning to India.

“I’m going to have to face my family, my friends, and them, like, putting the pressure on me to stay,” she tearfully told Rishi during the March 19, 2023, episode. In a private interview, Jen also confessed that the last two years of long-distance dating were “nearly impossible.”

“There were times where I thought we were done,” she continued. “And this time, it’s going to be harder, because this time, I know that his family might pressure him into an arranged marriage.”

Despite the onscreen drama, it appears Jen is currently living in India as she’s posted multiple photos of her and Rishi in Jaipur, India. Her most recent photo was uploaded on March 19, 2023.