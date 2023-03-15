90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jen Boecher seemingly responded to her fiancé Rishi Singh’s “wife training” with a subtle social media post.

“Rishi wears the pants AND the apron,” the Oklahoma native, 46, shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 15, as she proudly displayed Rishi stirring a big pot of mutton curry. “No complaints here.”

The season 5 star’s statement follows the most recent episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, where fans watched Rishi tell Jen that he thought her moving into his shared family home would be a great idea — hinting the couple would live there together when they married.

“I just want you just get an idea, of our overview of, my culture, joint family,” Rishi explained during the March 12 episode. “Not just you to visit over there, it’s your future too, also, my house.”

This follows the news that Rishi’s parents still don’t know about his and Jen’s engagement and are trying to set him up in an arranged marriage. While Rishi is positive his family will accept his choice as his age is “running,” in an effort to properly set Jen’s expectations of living in a joint home, Rishi suggested Jen spend time with the family of a close friend so Jen “could have the experience of a joint family.”

“Jen called this ‘wife training,’ but according to me, it’s learning responsibility in a joint family,” Rishi explained in a confessional. “Indian parents have a lot of expectations for a future daughter-in-law. But an Indian girl already know what their duty and responsibilities [are]. [sic]”

Jen told producers she and Rishi had never discussed where they would live as a married couple but had “no idea” that Rishi had planned for them to continue living in the joint family home.

“I knew Rishi lived with his family and had obligations to take care of the family in every way,” she confessed. “But I thought that these were things that he could do from our family home or apartment.” She also confessed that she was “a little offended” that Rishi feel that she needed “to be trained to learn how to be a wife”

In a later scene, Jen and Rishi went to the home of their friend Surendra and his wife, Seeta, where she learned the long list of duties in an Indian household. From waking up at 4 a.m. to make tea for the household to spending the entire day cleaning the home, Jen felt “overwhelmed” as it wasn’t how she expected her married life with Rishi to be.