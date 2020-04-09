We can see Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour are still a couple on the TV show, but where do the 90 Day Fiancé stars stand in real life? Based on their social media habits, this couple is just as in love as ever. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t still have obstacles standing in their way.

After tying the knot, Avery and Omar went back to their separate homes — and they still haven’t managed to start their lives together in the United States. On the What Now? webseries, the pair explained getting a visa is going to be particularly tough for them. Though they married in Lebanon, the groom is actually from Syria, which means he’s facing additional restrictions from the United States’ travel bans.

Now that he’s the husband of an American citizen, the couple is hoping their path to a life together stateside will be a little smoother, but they know there is “less than a 5 percent chance that Omar will be allowed” to enter the country. If that doesn’t work out, they’ll pick a new country together where they can make a home. But in the meantime, they’re staying hopeful.

On Thursday, April 9, the Before the 90 Days beauty gave fans another update, revealing she’s still living across the world from her husband as part of an investment into their future. “To clarify, Omar and I are happily married, but I stay in America the majority of the time [because] I sponsor Omar’s visa,” she explained after fans asked questions about their relationship status. To do that, Avery has to “keep [her] big girl job in America,” but she’s also using her time wisely to pursue her degree. “I’m in college,” she told her followers.

One day, though, the couple hopes to be living together and starting a family. In a March 17 Instagram post, the American star looked forward to the day when she and her husband can “show [their] kids how [they] met and how [they] defied all the odds.” But for now, the couple isn’t in any rush to get pregnant. While she called the past year and a half they’ve spent together “incredible,” she also noted it’ll be a “long time” before they’re ready to take that next step.