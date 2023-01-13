Big steps! 90 Day Fiancé’s Bilal Hazziez asked his wife, Shaeeda Sween, to have a baby after they failed to see eye to eye about starting a family.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, January 15, episode of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all shared by People, Bilal, 43, “proposed” the idea of trying to have kids to Shaeeda, 37.

While standing in the center of the studio, he got down on one knee and held up a onesie that read, “If you think I’m cute you should see my mommy.”

“I want to ask you, will you have my baby? Do you want to go half on a baby?” the TLC personality asked his wife.

Shaeeda was touched by the gesture and gave her husband a hug. After being asked if the proposal changed their “timeline,” she replied, “I think so.”

“I just hope that I’ll be able to be a mom, and that I don’t have to wait too long,” the yoga instructor emotionally added.

Several of the cast members predicted Shaeeda will be a great mother, while Bilal added, “You’ll be an amazing mom.”

Bilal proposed the idea to Shaeeda after fans watched the couple argue over their plans to have children.

During an October 2022 episode, the Trinidad native expressed her frustrations over Bilal’s lack of interest in starting a family.

“It’s very clear that when it comes to babies, we are not seeing eye to eye,” she said in a confessional. “I’m getting older and I want to see a fertility specialist, but Bilal doesn’t understand why.”

While talking to her friend Eutris on the phone, Shaeeda explained that Bilal “is not comfortable with trying or looking at baby stuff.” She added, “He just blanks out completely.”

The reality star then explained that there’s a clause in her and Bilal’s prenup stating that they must try to conceive before she turns 40.

“I get that Bilal doesn’t want to talk about it. But I’m getting older, and I don’t have much time left. The prenup says that we have to try to have a baby by the time I am 40,” Shaeeda shared in a confessional. “If he violates the contract, I might have to take him to court. I wanted a traditional marriage. He decided to get on contractual on me, so, this is the price of contracts. You pay.”

In another confessional, she wondered if Bilal “wants children at all.”

“I don’t want to take a chance on Bilal not wanting kids,” she continued. “I’ll waste the best years of my life. I need answers now, and going to the doctor is something we need to do to prepare for the future.”

Bilal is already the father to a 16-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son with his ex-wife, Shahidah Salaam.