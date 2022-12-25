TLC fans look forward to Sunday nights, as it is the designated night that new episodes of the network’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé airs. Currently in the Sunday night slot is season 7 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. While the finale aired on December 18, viewers naturally assumed that part 1 of the 4-part tell-all would air on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022. But is 90 Day Fiancé on tonight? Keep scrolling below for TLC’s schedule and find out!

Is 90 Day Fiancé on Tonight?

Even if TLC fans have been nice and not naughty all year, Santa Claus will not be bringing them a new episode of their favorite series. Unfortunately, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After will not air tonight (Sunday, December 25, 2022) on Christmas Day. Generally, many networks choose not to air new episodes of their TV shows on holidays to avoid losing out on viewership.

When Is 90 Day Fiancé Coming Back on TLC?

Luckily, 90 Day Fiancé fans will get to kick off the new year with their fave show! After only taking a one-week hiatus, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 will return for part 1 of the 4-part tell-all on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

What Is TLC’s Schedule Tonight on Christmas Day?

For viewers who still want their fix of their favorite Sunday night shows, TLC will be airing a mini recap marathon. From 12 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET, TLC will air four back-to-back episodes of Sister Wives. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, the network is airing two episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? After that, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, TLC will air two episodes of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Love In Paradise: The Caribbean. At 8 p.m. ET until 10 p.m. ET, the network will air a 90 Day Fiancé special showing of Happily Ever After: A Pillow Talk Journey So Far? Then, at 10 p.m. ET, TLC will treat viewers to a holiday special, Dr. Pimple Popper: The 12 Pops of Christmas.

What Can TLC Fans Expect From 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 Tell-All Part 1?

For the first time in franchise history, TLC will present the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all in a 4-part special series titled “No Limits.” In the past, tell-alls featured both onstage and behind-the-scenes interviews and interactions with the cast. But this time, the network will give viewers an inside look into the process of the tell-all and share never-before-seen interactions between the cast members in group, social settings while out and about in New York City.

“For the very first time, we’ll follow our couples inside and outside the studio,” tell-all host Shaun Robinson said in a voiceover in a sneak peek of the upcoming series. In the clip, fans saw Ed “Big Ed” Brown face off with costar Jenny Slatten onstage, while Angela Deem and costar Kim Menzies got in a tense discussion at what appeared to be an NYC bar, as well as Angela’s husband, Michael Ilesanmi, and Kim’s fiancé, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, have a heated discussion in their native Nigeria.

Courtesy Sojaboy/Instagram; Courtesy Angela & Michael/Instagram

In another scene, Ed and his fiancé, Liz Woods, appeared to get into a fight at a cast mixer while their costars Jovi Dufren and Andrei Castravet also had a tense exchange at what appeared to be an NYC restaurant.

As for the tell-all portion, fans will see Andrei face off with his brother-in-law, Charlie Potthast, Big Ed and Liz will come face-to-face with his ex Rose Vega via video call, and Angela gets into a huge fight with SojaBoy.