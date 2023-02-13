Putting in the work! 90 Day Fiancé fans were first introduced to Hamza Moknii when he made his reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2021 alongside Memphis Smith.

The pair first connected online, while Memphis traveled to Hamza’s native Tunisia eight months later so that they could meet in person for the first time.

Hamza and Memphis faced several obstacles during her trip, including problems that stemmed from their language barrier and trust issues that were a result of poor communication. Despite their problems, the duo got engaged, married and pregnant during the trip.

The pair welcomed their daughter in October 2021, though sparked split rumors five months later in March 2022. Memphis later confirmed that they had called it quits in April 2022 when she referred to herself as a “single mom” in an Instagram post.

Following their split, Hamza moved to Chicago. He is currently fighting Memphis for custody of their daughter, while he’s been known to document his reunions with his only child on social media.

Hamza spent months without seeing his daughter until they were finally reunited shortly after she celebrated her first birthday in October 2022. ​​“Today is the HAPPIEST day of my life,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I got to see my precious, beautiful sweet baby girl … My short time with her filled me with such joy. I can’t wait to see her again.”

While Hamza and Memphis have been involved in a heated custody case over their daughter, the father of one has also put energy into his fitness routine.

He took to Instagram in March 2022 to share a black-and-white photo of himself smiling at the gym after he lifted weights.

Then in June 2022, the TLC personality shared a video of himself via Instagram working up a sweat as he boxed at the gym. The video didn’t have a caption and Hamza disabled comments, though he let his boxing moves speak for itself.

Hamza hinted that he has turned to fitness as a way to deal with his stress following his split and custody battle. In November 2022, the former reality star shared a video via Instagram of himself in the gym as a voice over said, “The only person I ever lost and needed back was me.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Hamza’s fitness transformation over the years.