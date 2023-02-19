Not on his watch! 90 Day Fiancé star Gino Palazzolo slammed Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter for liking several of his fiancée Jasmine Pineda’s Instagram posts, seemingly hoping to catch her attention.

“We have read about your communications recently with other female 90 Day Fiancé cast members. You are just a clout chaser and con,” Gino, 52, wrote via his Instagram on Sunday, February 19, alongside several screenshots in a since-deleted post. “Stay away from my girl because she is not interested! Don’t think about texting her because she is too smart to fall for your games.”

In the snaps, Josh, 35, — who has been linked to various reality TV personalities including franchise costars Karine Staehle and Yolanda Leak — hit the like button on at least ten of the Panama native’s photos within the timespan of an hour.

“Well said baby!” the brunette beauty replied in the comment section of Gino’s post. “We’re a real ass couple who is very much in love. We don’t want to be associated with any clout chaser and we don’t claim ourselves as ‘stars.’”

Josh made headlines earlier this week alongside 90 Day: The Single Life star Natalie Mordovtseva, after he seemingly exposed the Ukraine native for messaging him for advice on how to join The Bachelor franchise.

However, Candice Mishler — the ex-wife of Natalie’s current boyfriend Josh Weinstein — attempted to clear up confusion about their exchange.

“What she told me, she was not looking to date anyone else,” she exclusively told In Touch on Thursday, February 7. “But [SHE] wanted to see what the options for guest appearances was.”

As for Jasmine and Gino, following their appearance on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the couple is still living apart with Jasmine in Panama and Gino in Michigan. In April 2022, the literary instructor revealed that their K-1 visa had been “pre-approved,” so a move to the U.S. could happen “anytime soon.”

Courtesy of Jasmine Pineda/Instagram

Jasmine also reported that the couple hoped to make Florida their home, instead of Gino’s native state. “According to Gino, it’s more alike to [Panama flag emoji] than Michigan is,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories that month. “He knows I hate cold weather. I’m a summer girl.”

Gino and Jasmine recently reunited in December 2022 after spending several months apart. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day alums celebrated Christmas together in Jasmine’s apartment in Panama.

“Merry Christmas to all of you! We both feel so thankful for all the love and support. Thank you to all the ones who have followed our not traditional love story, but one thing is for certain: we are genuinely in love,” Jasmine captioned a loved-up photo of her and Gino on December 24, 2022, via Instagram. “The best holidays for you, our dearest friends. Love you all, Jazzy and el gringo bonito.”