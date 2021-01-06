Heating up! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Yolanda Leak has a new man in her life after her split from ex-fiancé Josh Seiter and she is proud to show it.

Days after posting a quote about the qualities she desires in a romantic partner, the season 4 star, 52, took to Instagram with pics of the guy capturing her attention. “Who DIS … 2021??!!??” she teased in her caption, before treating her followers to a never-before-seen photo of them together on January 4.

Courtesy Yolanda Leak/Instagram

“Happy, Happy Monday!” the Las Vegas, Nevada, resident captioned their cozy snap. When one social media user asked if that was her catfishing ex, Williams, in one of the car selfies, Yolanda replied, “Noooo … He’s absolutely tangible!”

Just a few weeks ago, Josh, 33, announced his breakup from Yolanda via social media following their whirlwind romance. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, the reality star sounded off about their decision to call it quits and revealed his theory that she may have just been with him for attention.

“The only thing that makes sense of all of that nonsense is if she was trying to get another season of [90 Day Fiancé],” the TV personality told In Touch in an exclusive video interview in December. “And she thought that attaching herself to someone with visibility and a social media [following], someone that had been on The Bachelorette and other shows, would get her that. And so, 100 percent, I think the only reason she did any of this was also that she could get on the show and get a payday from it, which is ironic because that’s what people accuse me of doing.”

Courtesy of Josh Seiter/Instagram

Josh first crossed paths with the TLC star while on a birthday trip to her hometown of Sin City. “I thought she was sexy. I’m not gonna lie. I liked her eyes and her smile,” the Bachelor Nation alum said. Shortly after the former couple got engaged in October, Josh claimed their relationship took a turn and he noticed she would send one or “two-word” responses to his messages or ghost him altogether.

It appears them not working out in the long run turned out for the best, as Josh is embracing his relationship status while Yolanda enjoys spending time with her potential new flame.

“A real man doesn’t look for multiple women to love, instead he looks for multiple ways to love one woman,” one quote posted by the reality star read on December 31. She also shared another message, reading, “A good loyal woman is one of the greatest things a man can have in his life. But it takes a MAN to realize that.”