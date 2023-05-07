90 Day Fiancé star Ella Johnson is focused on her fitness and has taken major strides in her weight loss journey.

“Been rough always, my weight gain, lose, gain, lose all the time, good years, bad years,” the TLC personality captioned a May 2023 Instagram post as she looked back on her progress. “31 years maybe, I have something figured out, so I am going to keep working. I appreciate it being noticed, thank you. I will keep working on it.”

The Idaho native made her debut alongside her then-boyfriend, Johnny Chao, on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. At the time, she spoke about how the China native promised to support her as she embarked on a healthier lifestyle.

“Like, even with the way he said, ‘I will help and support you to lose weight.’ We’ve talked about healthier meals, and he’s gonna do the cooking,” she told her mom during a December 2021 episode. “He’s Asian, so it’s, like, freaking healthy. Just a lot of vegetables and stuff.”

Her mom understood that Ella wasn’t happy with the way she looked, however, she wanted to make sure she wasn’t taken advantage of, as had happened with men in her life before.

“They take advantage of it financially. They take advantage of it emotionally,” the matriarch privately told the cameras. “I don’t know Johnny. I don’t know whether I can trust him or not.”

While Ella revealed via Instagram she and Johnny ultimately called it quits in September 2022, there’s no bad blood between the former lovers as Johnny has stayed supportive of her weight loss.

“Congrats for your weight loss, you deserve better man, good luck and best wish,” he wrote in the comment section of her announcement on social media. “Life is full of challenges and miracles, be the best of you and you will have the best relationship.”

Since the split, Ella continues to be transparent with fans as she shares the up and downs of her health journey.

“Change can happen, but it’s a process. Keep moving forward but appreciate little achievements along the way,” the rancher captioned a February 2023 post. “They are important too. The journey is just as important as the destination or goals.”

